Key Takeaways The Acer DualPlay has a touchpad that transforms into a controller

The controller actually doubles as two independent controllers

The speakers slide out when the controller is removed.

In an industry that tends to get so repetitive so easily, it's always exciting when a laptop shows up that tries something new. And Acer definitely brought something interesting to the table this year, even if it's only a concept. The Acer DualPlay is a gaming laptop that, at first, looks just like any other, but it hides an ingenious secret: the touchpad can be removed, and it becomes a gaming controller.

This is the kind of idea I love to see in the laptop market. It's so inventive, and it feels like it could absolutely be implemented in a real product.

A touchpad that's also a controller

Hear me out, it actually works

Just hearing that a touchpad can also become a controller will undoubtedly leave many befuddled, but actually, this is pretty ingenious. The touchpad looks fairly normal, though you can definitely see an outline around the touchpad and its surrounding area. And therein lies part of the secret. The touchpad alone would be too small to be a comfortable controller, so it's actually a bit bigger than that.

Press the two touch sensitive areas under the display, and the touchpad disconnects from the rest of the chassis, allowing you to pick it up. Flip it over, and suddenly, there's a full-fledged controller in your hands. All of the buttons or on the "back" of this little module, so you'd never know they're there just looking at the laptop.

Is it the most comfortable controller ever? Of course not, but it is usable, and it is just a concept, so that's already not too bad. It's totally usable, and the buttons and analog sticks feel fine.

It's actually two controllers

Classic bait and (Nintendo) Switch

But there's still another aspect to this controller. See, this isn't, in fact, just one controller. It's two. Similar to the Nintendo Switch (and more recently, each half of the controller can actually operate independently, and you can easily pull them away from the base (where the touchpad is) to use them for multiplayer gaming.

The controller in this concept isn't really made for that, and it's not as thoughtful as the Switch, where the flat uniform design helps ensure the experience is still pretty usable when the controllers are split and used horizontally. But again, this works totally fine.

The demo units Acer had at the show both had the right half of the controller out of battery, so I actually had to play a fight in Tekken 8 using just one half of the controller on its side, and I actually managed to win. The CPU difficulty must have been at the lowest level because I'm pretty bad at fighting games, but hey, at least the controller works fine enough for me.

I hope this becomes a real product

It's not as crazy as you think

One thing that was also mentioned to me is that when you remove the touchpad to use as a controller, the speakers actually slide out of the chassis, which I assume is meant to improve the audio experience when you sit further away from the laptop. This is a part of the concept that I'd say is unnecessary, but it's still interesting.

Aside from that, though, this is a laptop that feels shockingly normal for what it's hiding. Of course, it's a bit thicker to fit the controller in it, and in practice, I imagine the battery will be a big sacrifice to fit such a big piece of hardware into the chassis. But battery life on a laptop is always an afterthought, so does it really matter?

I'm not saying this concept would sell millions of units, but it doesn't hurt the user experience significantly, and it provides an additional feature that probably doesn't add that much to the cost of the laptop (relative to how expensive it probably is in the first place). So, the way I see it, why not make it a product people can buy? I'm sure at least a few people out there would be interested. Acer tells me this could "maybe" be a real product someday, and considering the company had the gall to make a 21-inch curved screen laptop a few years ago, I think this is feasible. Hopefully we see it at some point.