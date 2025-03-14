Summary Pricing for AMD's RX 9070 XT may increase once restocked, due to limited models at MSRP.

Retailers have increased prices for RX 9070 XT post-launch, citing issues with AMD's rebate system.

Uncertainty surrounds the future prices of RX 9070 XT, dependent on model, retailer, and region.

It's no doubt that AMD's new RX 9070 XT is one of the best graphics cards you can buy -- assuming you can actually buy it. Like all graphics cards released in 2025, AMD's latest RDNA 4 offerings sold out within minutes of launching. AMD has promised that more inventory is on the way, but there are worrying signs that the attractive list prices for the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 won't hold once the cards come back in stock.

AMD might not be able to enforce list price

You might want to readjust your expectations for the RX 9070 XT