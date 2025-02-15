Acer Predator X27U $500 $1000 Save $500 The Acer Predator X27U is a premium gaming monitor with stunning visuals, smooth performance, and a zero-frame design. It features a 27-inch IPS panel, a 1440p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and HDR 1000 support, delivering lifelike colors on a gorgeous OLED panel. $500 at Amazon

If you're really looking to elevate your gaming experience, there's no better way than going with Acer's Predator X27U gaming monitor. This is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy right now, being our top pick for a 1440p option. While it has an original retail price of $1,000, it can now be had for far less, with a 50% discount that drops it down to $500. This is the best price we've seen for this monitor, which makes it the perfect time to pick one up.

Related Best gaming monitors in 2025 From high refresh rate panels to 4K displays, these are the best gaming monitors you can buy

What's great about the Acer Predator X27U gaming monitor?

This is a 27-inch QHD OLED monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio that features a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. The colors are vibrant, with the monitor providing 95% DCI-P3 coverage and the black levels are fantastic. There's also support for HDR, along with AMD's FreeSync Premium technology.

Connectivity is also on point here with DisplayPort, two HDMI, USB-C, and a built-in KVM. So feel free to connect your PC, laptop, or gaming console to this monitor and get the best experience possible. Thankfully, there are speakers built in if you don't have a pair sitting at home, and there are also excellent adjustments that can be made here with tilt, height, pivot, and swivel.

You can't go wrong with this monitor if you want something that really provides when it comes to the visuals. And at its current price of $500, it's really one of those deals that you can't pass up. So get this deal before it's gone.