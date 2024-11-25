Key Takeaways Files v3.8 offers improved tag management for better organization.

Users can now quickly access the Windows Storage Sense feature for easy cleaning.

The new version of Files supports creating alternate data streams.

Have you explored the wonderful world of File Explorer alternatives recently? If you don't want to make do with Microsoft's offerings, you can grab a third-party tool to tweak things to your liking. The aptly named "Files" is one of the best out there, and a recent update just made it even better.

Files v3.8 adds a bunch of useful new features

As announced on the Files blog, version 3.8 is now ready to download. This update includes a few handy features, but some of the highlights include better management of user-made tags so you can keep things organized more easily. There's also a new quick action that opens up the Storage Sense feature in Windows for some quick and easy cleaning.

If you feel particularly brave, you can create alternate data streams. Here's how it works:

Alternate data streams are a feature on NTFS file systems that allow files to contain multiple streams of data without affecting their primary content. This is an advanced feature, and while most users creating alternate data streams likely do so via the command line, we’ve made it directly accessible from Files.

The new version of Files supports viewing alternate data streams and includes a new action for creating new ones.

Other than that, there are some small but useful tweaks to make your life easier. This includes an action to copy the current tab's path, a hotkey that closes all tabs, and even a way to paste something from the clipboard as a shortcut. As such, if you've never tried Files, there's never been a better time than now.