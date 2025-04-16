Summary AMD is rumored to launch the RX 9060 XT in May to rival Nvidia's RTX 5060.

Leaks suggest different memory configurations for the new card.

Gigabyte filings hint at an RX 9060 XT release soon, likely at Computex.

AMD's recently-released RX 9070 XT was a smash success, but we haven't heard much from Team Red since then. Nvidia is pushing down into lower-end GPUs with releases like the RTX 5060 Ti, but it looks like AMD is eyeing May to bring out its budget RDNA 4 offerings. According to a new rumor, AMD is set to launch its RX 9060 XT in May. If true, that means we'll likely see the card show up as part of AMD's Computex plans.

AMD's RX 9060 XT is rumored to release in May

It'll go head-to-head with Nvidia's RTX 5060