We all know that the most successful workouts are usually fueled by your favorite exercise playlist. Whether you’re bumping Rihanna or Metallica, staying connected to your source of motivation is imperative in the gym. While many reach for a pair of lightweight, flexible earbuds, sometimes you need a solid pair of cans to tune out the grunts and groans of fellow gym-goers. Or maybe you want something for outdoor exercise that will leave your ear canals free from occlusion; perhaps you’re already in love with your everyday over-ear headphones and searching for a supplementary pair to use when you’re at your sweatiest. Whatever your needs may be, we can help you find the best pair of headphones for your workout, taking into account overall design, battery life, water resistance, and more.

Source: Treblab TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones Best overall The best choice for most users The Treblab Z2 over-hear headphones are the best workout headphones for most users. They feature 35 hours of battery life, active noise cancelation, aptX technology, and a secure fit. An IPX4 rating means they are sweat and splash resistant, so you can go hard without damaging them. Pros Price

Overall fit and comfort

Sound quality Cons Earpads aren't removable

Noise cancellation is just okay $89 at Amazon $90 at Staples

The Treblab Z2 workout headphones don’t come with loads of bells and whistles, but with thousands of positive user reviews and a build that checks all the boxes, it’s our pick for the best workout headphones overall. Not only does this pair have a pretty affordable price tag, but it also features aptX codec support for high-end audio connection over Bluetooth 5.0 and active noise cancelation to tune out distracting gymgoers.

You'll also get multipoint connectivity so you can tune into two devices at once, and up to 35 hours of playback will keep you connected throughout multiple Peloton sessions. An IPX4 rating means protection from sweat, and the built-in mic gives you access to voice assistants, including Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa, so you don’t have to drop your weights to skip a song. The Z2 weighs roughly half a pound and are designed to fit securely around the head, minimizing the risk of falling off without being too tight. Each pair comes with a USB charging cable, a 3.5mm audio cable, and a carrying case.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium pick Super sound and ANC The Sony WH-1000XM5 is one of our favorite headphones models overall. If you want to prioritize great sound quality and noise cancelation at the gym, this is the model for you. However, Sony hasn't released an IP rating for the WH-1000XM5, so exercise caution and consider swapping them for one of our other picks if you plan to run in the rain or sweat profusely. Pros Stellar sound quality

Great noise cancellation Cons Expensive

No definitive IP rating $398 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are a well-loved pair of premium headphones that prioritize sound quality and noise cancelation above all else. While this pair wasn’t specifically designed with exercise in mind, they top the chart for over-ear headphones overall. If you’re looking for an elite model that can satisfy your listening needs from the street to the stair master, this might just be the best option for you.

The WH-1000XM5 features excellent active noise cancelation (ANC) with a new Automatic Personal NC Optimizer, which adjusts the noise cancelation intensity based on your surroundings, and eight microphones and two processors to analyze and eliminate the din of treadmills, ellipticals, and rowers at your gym. A few of these beam-forming microphones also help to make clear phone calls in between sets.

Unlike most other workout headphones, this pair comes with a companion app, Sony Connect, that will allow you to boost or cut five EQ bands, access audio presets, and update software. You can also enable Speak to Chat, which automatically pauses your music when you talk.

Thick, synthetic leather padding on the earcups makes for a comfortable fit that won’t get too hot and should be easy to wipe clean, and up to 30 hours of playback should be more than enough for an afternoon sweat session. However, the WH-1000XM5 does not have a definitive IP rating, which means you need to be careful when exposing them to liquids. Don’t bring them into a sauna or steam room, and use your best judgment when it comes to your own sweat level

Source: Philips Philips A4216 Best value Budget-friendly The Philips A4216 Sports headphones are a great option for those shopping on a budget or looking for a pair of workout headphones to supplement their everyday model. With a stellar IP55 rating, you don't have to worry about sweat and washable ear-cups mean you can keep things clean post-gym session. Pros Inexpensive

Washable earcups

IP55 rating Cons No noise cancelation

Sound quality is just okay $59 at Amazon

The Philips A4126 are a great pair of budget-friendly headphones for working out, particularly if you are looking to supplement your everyday pair. Though cheaper than most options, the A4216 have the best water and dust resistance on our list with an IP55 rating, which means you don’t need to worry at all about sweat ruining your connection; this is the pair you want to wear when you attack a HIIT class. Alongside an excellent IP rating, you’ll also get 35 hours of battery life, with a 15-minute quick charge delivering two more hours, and an onboard multi-function button to make swift adjustments to your music as you exercise.

The A4216 don’t have any active noise-canceling functions, but the closed-back design and 40mm neodymium drivers will provide passive noise cancelation and should isolate music above outside noise. Memory foam earcups are filled with a cooling gel and, best of all, can be removed and washed, a feature we really love in a pair of workout headphones. You wouldn’t sweat all over your yoga pants or gym shorts and then wear that same pair without washing them for your next workout. Why should your fabric-based earcups be treated differently?

Source: Adidas Adidas RPT-02 Sol Unique design Solar-powered design to keep the music going The Adidas RPT-02 Sol are an amazing pair of headphones with a unique design that will be best for outdoor exercisers. While they can be charged via cable, this model is also solar-powered, meaning unlimited battery life when exposed to the sun's rays and up to 80 hours of reserve battery life, should things start to get cloudy. Pros Washable ear-cups

Impressive battery Cons No ANC

Pricey compared to other models $230 at Adidas $197 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy

The Adidas RPT-02 Sol headphones are one of the most unique pairs we’ve seen across the board. Designed with the outdoor athlete in mind, these headphones are solar-powered, which means as long as you’re in the sun, you’ll never risk running out of battery. Of course, you’re not going to be in the light all the time, but never fear, these impressive cans are able to store up to 80 hours of reserve battery. A light indicator on the inside of the headband will tell you about light conditions (more rings equals a better charge), and you can also check the companion app to monitor battery levels. If you really don’t have access to natural light over the course of the week, you do have the option to charge via USB-C. Also optimal for athletes are the removable ear cups and inner headband cushion, which you can throw in the washing machine alongside your other athletic wear.

The Adidas Headphones app allows you to switch between Bluetooth devices, configure onboard controls, access voice assistance, and cycle through EQ presets. This pair is rated IPX4, so you’re protected from sweat damage. Like our value pick, this pair purposefully forgoes active noise cancelation. The RPT-02 were specifically designed for outdoor trainers and runners, who will stay safer if they can hear their surroundings.

Souce: SHOKZ SHOKZ OpenSwim Best for swimmers The good kind of swimmer's ear The SHOKZ OpenSwim bone conduction headphones are designed specifically for swimmers with an IP68 rating which means you can submerge them for up to two hours. While you can't access streaming services underwater, they provide up to 4GB of storage, so you can pack your favorite workout playlists directly into your headphones. Pros Waterproof

Internal storage of up to 1,200 songs

Includes swim cap Cons No Bluetooth $149 at Amazon

If your favorite way to work in a little cardio is to get in the pool, the SHOKZ OpenSwim are one of the few options you can rely on to keep you tuned into your underwater playlists. This pair employs bone conduction which employs vibrations through the cheekbone that are perceptible by the ear's cochlea, rather than air conduction which is how we traditionally listen to music via headphones. The OpenSwim can withstand submersion in up to 6.5 feet of water for up to two hours and hold up to 4GB of music (roughly 1,200 songs). Yes, it is a bummer that you can’t just connect to your phone and cue up individual playlists, but Bluetooth doesn’t exactly work well underwater yet.

With the OpenSwim you’ll have to upload songs the old-fashioned way: dragging and dropping into the model’s hard drive, but you can create separate music folders to maintain some control over your tunes. The OpenSwim accepts most file types, including WAV, MP3, FLAC, and AAC.

An onboard multi-function button will let you access the music library, and the volume buttons will let you cycle through the different folders. Two EQ modes, Swimming and General, allow you to easily transition from land to water and vice versa without having to pause your content. Headband design hooks around the ears and fit easily underneath goggles and a swim cap. Eight hours of battery will keep you in business, even during long swims, and onboard controls make for easy control, so you can skip tracks, change volume, and pause without missing a stroke.

Beats Solo 3 Best for iPhone users Dr. Dre wants you to workout The Beats Solo 3 can be seen in gyms far and wide due to their seamless iOS integration. Equipped with 40 hours of battery life, spatial audio, and a secure fit, you shouldn't have any trouble staying connected to and motivated by your favorite lifting playlist. Pros Stable fit

Impressive battery

Great sound Cons No Bluetooth

Not water resistant See at Amazon

While the Apple AirPods Max are a great pair of headphones for iOS users, they weigh almost a pound, making them one of the heaviest models on the market. Some don’t mind the weight while working out, but we find they frequently shift around, and the plush earcups collect sweat and trap heat. Enter the Beats Solo 3, which also seamlessly integrates with iOS but weigh over 100 grams less than their contemporary.

Available in four colors, this model features the Apple W1 chip, automatic pairing, spatial audio support, and voice assistant compatibility. 40 hours of battery life with a 5-minute quick charge will keep you in business throughout the week. Sound quality is really solid, so this is a pair you can use in or out of the gym; however, like their other premium counterparts, the IP rating isn’t definitive, so exercise caution when it comes to wetness. The Beats Solo 3 do not offer active noise cancelation, but a snug yet comfortable fit works well to block out noise.

Source: SHOKZ SHOKZ OpenRun Pro - Premium Bone Conduction Headphones Best for outdoor runners Stay connected to your music and surroundings Bone conduction makes the OpenRun Pro our choice for outdoor runners. The open-ear design won't occlude your ear canal, so you can still listen to music while remaining aware of what's going on around you.Available in four colors and two band sizes, the OpenRun Pro fit gently, yet securely, around the back of the head, looping around the ears and resting against the temples. This pair is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, and feature PremiumPitch 2.0+, which prevents bleed and minimizes distortion. Pros Waterproof

Safe, open-ear design

Sound quality

Lightweight Cons Proprietary charging cable

"Beep" noise when using onboard controls $180 at Best Buy $139 at Amazon

Like the OpenSwim, the SHOKZ OpenRun Pro employs bone conduction to keep ear canals free, but music connected, keeping you safe but motivated on your outdoor runs. The open-ear design means you won't get overheated by plush ear cups, and a weight of 26 grams (0.05 pounds) makes them ideal for long-term wear. Plus, an IP55 rating lets you sweat it out without risking damage. This model features 9th-generation bone conduction technology, which produces slightly more present bass and more consistent audio quality as your face moves.

You’ll also get an improved 10-hour battery and 5-minute quick charging as well as mobile app support on Android and iOS devices. The app lets you control multipoint connectivity settings and switch between Standard and Vocal EQ modes. The OpenRun Pro have a proprietary charging port which can be slightly annoying if you can't find the included cable, and a button press beep can be irritating if you frequently adjust the volume or skip tracks, but overall this is a great pair of headphones for anyone exercising outdoors.

Final thoughts on the best workout headphones

When it comes to workout headphones, it's important to prioritize comfort, durability, and build, so you don't have to worry about damage or a dropped connection right when you're about to hit a personal best on the bench. The best model for most users is going to be the Treblab Z2 Workout Headphones due to their affordable price, solid build, and generally stellar user reviews. If you're looking for something more, or you really want to prioritize sound quality, try the Sony WH-1000XM5 for a more elite experience, and if you're shopping on a budget for a pair of gym headphones, the Philips A4216 are solid pair with a highly water-resistant design.