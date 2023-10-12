Source: LG LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo TV $1097 $1500 Save $403 On top of having impeccable picture quality, the LG C2 OLED has a user-friendly WebOS interface, giving access to most major streaming services. With four HDMI 2.1 ports, it supports 4K at 120Hz output for next-gen console gaming — with low latency, too! Finding the 55-inch model for $400 less is a Prime Day miracle, so don't miss out! $1097 at Amazon

LG's C2 series has been a long-standing favorite for consumers looking for OLED TVs. The LG C2 4K OLED TV is no exception. One of the best things about this TV is that it comes in various sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 83 inches. We believe that the 55-inch model is ideal for most rooms, but regardless of the panel size, you choose, you will experience stunning image quality, with deep blacks and vibrant colors. It's over 25% off for Prime Day, but the deal won't last much longer. Considering this TV is high up on our best TV list, you can rest assured that it's the best TV deal we've found that's actually worth your money. Don't spend another holiday watching your favorite movies on that old TV you know needs replacing, and jump on this amazing deal now.

Why this TV deal is too good to pass up

If you're in the market for a TV that doubles as a large monitor for your PC, then the LG C2 is a great option to consider. With excellent specifications and versatility, this TV has received rave reviews over the past year and is now available at a discounted price — $400 less — just in time for the holiday season. Whether you plan on using it for media, gaming, or work, the LG C2 is a solid choice for those looking for a good-sized TV or a large monitor.

The television runs on LG's α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which can automatically adjust both your picture and sound settings to provide you with the best possible experience. Additionally, it employs Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro to enhance colors when viewing HDR content. The LG C2 TV is also an excellent choice as your central media hub, with webOS22, offering support for all your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV, and more. You can also use a variety of voice assistants such as Apple's Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant to easily control your TV. If you're a gamer, you'll love the TV's refresh rate of 120Hz, Game Optimizer mode, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync, and Dolby Vision.