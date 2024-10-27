You probably live in one of the 89% of households that has a desktop computer, so you know that a good mouse is essential, but there’s not much you can do without a keyboard . In fact, most jobs today involve using a keyboard to some extent. Whether you work in data entry, public relations, or programming, you need to have some familiarity with how to type. That’s why if you don’t know how to touch type (using all 10 fingers without looking at the keys), you’re only holding yourself back.

Throughout the 20th century, typing classes were offered by schools, and became more common as computers entered the classrooms. But with the rise of smartphones, it was assumed that students didn’t need Mavis Beacon anymore due to their familiarity with the virtual keyboards on their phones. In hindsight, that’s obviously not true, and now fewer than 20% of people can touch type. If you’re in the 80% still hunting and pecking, you need to try these free websites to boost your productivity.

Related Best keyboards in 2024 There are countless keyboards on the market, but you only want one. We can help.

4 Keybr

Close

Without a doubt, Keybr is the best place to start your touch typing journey. Whereas most introductory typing lessons start by relentlessly tapping the F and J keys (where your index fingers should rest on a QWERTY keyboard) then adding in letters based on the geography of the keyboard, Keybr starts with the letters E, N, I, T, R, and L and obliges you to type words and letter combinations made up of just those letters. As your proficiency and speed with each letter increases, Keybr adds more to the mix until you can touch type each of the letters.

This simple premise is the gist of what Keybr is about, but there’s still more it can do (and more it should do, in my opinion). Keybr’s biggest weakness as a learning platform is that its path to touch-typing mastery only includes the lower-case letters. You can go into the settings and set a percentage of your characters to be simple punctuation or upper-case letters, but those characters aren’t accounted for in its base algorithm.

Because Keybr relies on statistical analysis to unlock letters for you to practice, it has a lot of data you can look at. In addition to graphs showing the progression of your typing speed over time, you can also look at your typing speed and accuracy for individual keys. Keybr may have some flaws, but you won’t find anything better at getting your touch-typing journey off the ground.