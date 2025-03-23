Nvidia is a massive and storied company. It may make some of the best graphics cards you can buy, but Team Green has its hands in a lot of different businesses, and it's leveraged some shady tactics in those businesses in the past.

This isn't to pick on Nvidia specifically -- most companies at this scale have done some underhanded things -- but it's good to look back at some of the controversies Nvidia has found itself wrapped up in, and how customers and regulatory agencies have responded.

Related Has Nvidia already won this GPU generation before it starts? The reviews for the GeForce RTX 50 series so far have been lukewarm, apart from the flagship RTX 5090, which is red-hot (and sometimes literally, as the power connector continues to be an issue). But it doesn't seem to matter to gamers, who have been lining up in sub-zero temperatures to get the latest GPUs at whatever inflated prices the non-FE models are sold at. With AMD being conspicuously absent from marketing the next gen of Radeon cards, is the battle for gamer's wallets already over?

7 Nvidia's attempted acquisition of Arm

Inside baseball, but a controversy nonetheless

Source: ARM

Nvidia has acquired dozens of smaller companies over the years, and invested heavily in even more, but its proposed $40 billion acquisition of Arm set off alarm bells. And for good reason. Nvidia announced its plan to acquire Arm in 2020 as the pandemic was getting under way, and at the time, the company still lived in relative obscurity compared to the mainstream success it has since seen. It was one of the largest mergers ever, and the largest the semiconductor industry had ever seen.

Naturally, regulatory agencies around the world took note and spawned investigations. Two years on, with the deal pending, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Nvidia, blocking and ultimately terminating the acquisition. In addition to vertical integration concerns, the lawsuit alleged that the acquisition would give Nvidia access to sensitive information about its competitors, which also do business with Arm.

In hindsight, the FTC's block was a good move. No one at the time could've predicted the release of ChatGPT and Nvidia's meteoric rise to become one of the wealthiest companies in the world. Even without Arm, Nvidia dominates somewhere around 90% of the AI market and 80% of the consumer GPU market. Could you imagine where those numbers would be with Arm?

Related Arm may enter the gaming GPU market to become Nvidia's newest rival After Nvidia saw massive profits from the AI boom, Arm may decide to take a slice for itself.

6 Nvidia scraping videos to train AI

Oh no, the massive corporation hid the truth

Where do these AI companies get all the data to train their models? You and I both know, but Nvidia has maintained the position that it doesn't use copyrighted materials to train its models, as have other companies, like OpenAI. The reality of AI training data is messy, with half-baked datasets put together years ago being used to train models that go on to serve as the foundation for other models. But Nvidia was reportedly caught redhanded not only using copyrighted data to train an AI model, but doing so maliciously and intentionally.

In an explosive report from 404 Media, the outlet revealed internal communications at Nvidia that showed a directive to scrape "a human lifetime" worth of videos from platforms like YouTube and Netflix. And not just that much video in totality. The communications show Nvidia was doing this every day. "We are finalizing the v1 data pipeline and securing the necessary computing resources to build a video data factory that can yield a human lifetime visual experience worth of training data per day," read an internal Nvidia email, according to 404 Media.

The project would go on to become Nvidia Cosmos, which is a set of world foundation models meant to train robots and autonomous vehicles. Nvidia has, of course, denied the report and said it's upheld copyright law. But it's not a good look when leaked internal communications say what we've all been thinking.

5 The RTX 4080 12GB

We barely knew ye