You've likely come across network-attached storage (NAS), which essentially covers a device with drives and a network connection. These devices can be as simple as a one-bay ARM-powered enclosure or a 12-bay beast with a powerful desktop-class Intel CPU. Although they're still classed as network storage, it's important to view NAS more like a server. These devices are so powerful that they can run numerous Docker containers and virtual machines, depending on the specifications. The NAS sector has grown over recent years and this trend looks to continue as more people consider setting up a home lab.

What is a NAS?

A NAS is some form of storage connected to the network. Usually, there's an OS that runs above the hardware that handles the interfacing with other devices. Protocols such as Samba, CIFS, and NFS are used to facilitate the transfer of files. A NAS makes storing a lot of data easy with hard drives up to 24TB. This allows a four-bay NAS to support raw capacities up to 96TB. The NAS can be connected to your router and is a solid alternative to cloud-based storage platforms by offering local access to stored data. If your ISP or the storage service goes down, your NAS will remain available.

The NAS can scale too. Unlike cloud storage subscriptions which have limits, you're only limited by the size (and number) of drives installed inside a NAS enclosure. Require more capacity? Simply add or replace a drive. Think of a NAS as a personal cloud storage platform whereby you have direct access to the data stored on the NAS and all the hardware. So long as the enclosure you purchase supports it, you can upgrade the RAM, install M.2 SSDs for caching, and even add expansion cards! You don't need a high-end enclosure for a proper NAS server; a simple Wi-Fi router with a storage drive plugged into its USB ports can just as easily function as a NAS.

We often recommend using an old PC as a NAS here at XDA, and if you don't mind the extra hassle, you can even build a NAS from scratch.

How NAS evolved over the years

The primary reasons we're seeing more NAS hit the market and eventually homes are data security, privacy concerns, spiraling costs of online services, and how versatile these enclosures have become. It's even possible to transform an old PC into a NAS, lowering the bar for entry, even if you've never touched a NAS before. TrueNAS, OpenMediaVault, Unraid, and all the proprietary NAS operating systems are considerably more user-friendly than in prior years and everything works with fewer clicks and almost no command line entries. But it wasn't always like this. NAS used to focus primarily on data storage.

In the mid-2010s, brands such as Asustor, Synology, and TerraMaster started offering more advanced enclosures. By adding support for Docker containers and other applications, these NAS devices have slowly transformed into fully-fledged servers. Data storage is just an added benefit. The best part about this versatility is it's entirely optional. Want to keep your NAS locked within the LAN and disable external access? That's possible, so too is running the NAS for storage alone. Not a single app has to be installed for the NAS to be usable.

Source: TrueNAS

Nowadays, you can use Docker containers and virtual machines to transform your NAS into a powerful server. Enjoy using Bitwarden but fancy creating and hosting a custom secure password vault from home? That's possible with Docker. The same goes for a media streaming service. Cancel all your subscriptions and start purchasing content again. You can then upload these movies and shows to Jellyfin or Plex and stream them to your heart's content. Paying for website hosting was so yesterday thanks to the power of NAS, though there are some very good reasons why you'd avoid hosting such services from home.

The point of a NAS is so long as you can conjure up the idea, there's likely some way to achieve it. Home automation is another big win for NAS with Home Assistant. Integrate all your smart home hardware and control everything conveniently through one interface.

Why you should buy a NAS for your home

Buying a NAS for your home is a great way to expand the capacity of your storage. Each of your devices has a limit as to how much data can be stored. For instance, you may have 128GB of storage on your iPhone and an additional 1TB on your Windows laptop. But what if you run out of space on either (or both) and want to run some backups just in case something goes wrong? Enter the NAS, which connects to your home LAN as a file storage destination. But as I've covered in this column, a NAS is much more than simple file storage. It's a powerful server that can run various services.