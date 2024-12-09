Welcome to The Drive, a weekly column looking at some wacky, interesting, cool, and pivotal things within the tech space! Curated by PC Hardware Lead Editor Richard Edmonds through almost two decades covering the sector. Think something should be covered? Hit me up at rich.e@valnetinc.net!

In 1980, American physicist Paul Benioff published the first quantum mechanical computer model, showcasing how a computer could operate under the laws of quantum mechanics. Essentially, a quantum computer works differently from a standard PC you’ve grown to know and love to solve incredibly complex problems. Quantum computing has been around for some time but isn't frequently found in headlines.

So, what is a quantum computer?

We established that quantum computing isn’t the same as “normal” computing, but is a dedicated system that exploits the quantum mechanical phenomena for vastly improved computing power. Working almost like magic, a scalable quantum computer can use specialized hardware to perform specific calculations exponentially faster than a modern PC, even with the best CPU and GPU installed. Think of it like a supercomputer that also uses unique hardware. Quantum computing could brute force popular encryption methods, work on physical simulations and materials science, and carry out incredibly complex calculations that modern computers would take far longer to achieve, if at all.

Instead of working with binary bits (1 and 0, on and off), quantum computing uses the quantum bit (qubit for short) which essentially means it’s both states. Everything on your PC uses countless bits or binary digits, whereas a qubit is a subatomic particle, like an electron. A quantum computer can generate and manipulate this qubit within a quantum state. Once you've grouped a few of these qubits together, you have some serious computing resources available compared to traditional bits. By allowing for multiple combinations of 1 and 0 simultaneously, quantum computing can process an incredible number of outcomes almost instantly.

Think of it like your PC using multiple combinations of 1 and 0 within a single bit, showcasing how powerful these machines can be. You can already find quantum solutions from Microsoft and IBM, among others.

Related What is a CPU? The CPU is one of the most recognizable computer parts out there, but not because it's simple to understand. Here's what you need to know about CPUs.

How quantum computing could change lives

Though available as scientific solutions, quantum computing has largely been experimental and inhibited by obstacles to making it practical. Firstly, producing qubits is challenging without experiencing unwanted noise during calculations. This is due to the qubit suffering from quantum decoherence. One of the major pillars of quantum computing is quantum coherence, so this isn't good. Work is underway to help isolate the qubit from its environment and extend coherence timings. This should aid with lowering error rates, but things are still up in the air and could change as the technology progresses. Companies like IonQ are making headway and have launched quantum computers in the U.S. and Europe.

Supercomputers aren't down and out either as work continues to improve the performance of not only modern consumer-grade systems but also supercomputers, allowing them to crunch even more data. Hardware has also been getting instrumentally better with each generation. Quad-cores were the reigning champions in the consumer market only a decade ago. Now the cheapest AMD and Intel chips have six cores or more. Already we're seeing companies utilize the power of quantum computing to develop improved vehicle battery technologies, which provides a taste of this exciting research.

Quantum mechanics is just completely strange and counterintuitive. We can’t believe that things can be here and there at the same time. And yet that’s a fundamental piece of quantum mechanics. So then the question is, life is dealing us weird lemons, can we make some weird lemonade from this? — Seth Lloyd

European-based aerospace giant Airbus has used quantum computing to aid in solving complex computational requirements in fluid dynamics, finite-element simulations, aerodynamics, flight mechanics, flight paths, and more. Airbus Ventures even invested in IonQ, Q-CTRL, and QC Wave to help shape the future of quantum technology. In 2023, Airbus and BMW researched modeling chemical reactions within hydrogen fuel cells. As companies join the general public seeking a decarbonized future, computer hardware and software, notably quantum computing, will be at the forefront of research and development.

Quantum computing will also be useful for finance, governance, and security. As more computing power becomes available for breaking encryption once considered safe, new technologies can be developed and introduced through quantum computing to help protect data. We're going to require considerable computing power to solve the problems we face on multiple levels and quantum mechanics is just one way to help design and build a better future for generations to come.