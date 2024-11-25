YouTube is one of the most visited websites globally. More than 500 hours of content is uploaded to the video streaming service each minute, and we're enjoying more than one billion hours every day, at least according to the most recent data. YouTube is right up there with the largest streaming services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, although how we consume content through Google's video streaming platform is notably different. YouTube has continued to be vital in developing the internet and personal computers since it was founded in 2005.

How YouTube was founded

YouTube was born out of PayPal but was not an official product. Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim are the co-creators of YouTube, developing and launching the service while still working at the fintech company. While it was a team effort with tasks shared among the three founders, Chen was in charge of ensuring everything worked, from uploading to delivery of the content. Hurley designed the original logo and the website, and Karim primarily worked on programming and design. What is now known as YouTube launched on April 23, 2005.

The original idea was for a dating website and while the initial love-finding platform flopped, the video uploading feature was ahead of its time. After realizing there wasn't anywhere on the Internet to easily upload and share videos, the trio repositioned YouTube from dating to video streaming. The first video uploaded to YouTube was by Jawed Karim, titled "Me at the zoo." Little did they know just how big YouTube would become. Traditionally, websites supplied information in written form and everything was hyperlinked to various pages. YouTube utilized the power of video.

The incredible growth of video streaming

As more people upgraded to broadband, YouTube saw considerable growth through the late 2000s. Massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) such as World of Warcraft, EVE Online, and RuneScape grew in popularity, driving traffic to YouTube for guides, clips, and more. An infamous video covering what's referred to as the RuneScape Falador Massacre in 2006 was such an event stream that a memorial was erected in-game to commemorate those who perished. Anyone could upload anything they desired, so long as it adhered to YouTube's policies.

YouTube was one of the fastest-growing websites in 2006 and the massive growth forced the team to work through problems relating to bandwidth bottlenecks and hardware computing power. The service took off when it was acquired by Google at the tail end of 2006. With the conglomerate backing the video-sharing service, YouTube was able to surpass TV stations and other online properties. Further development added new features and altered how the main website presented uploaded content, allowing YouTube to transform how we consume video content.

Making it easier for people to locate content they enjoy watching and allowing comments to be nested below videos allowed YouTube to grow a vibrant community of communities. It was a smart move since television proved popular in modern homes and YouTube provided a way to consume content you wanted to watch, whenever you were free.

Related Here are all the new features now available in YouTube A bunch of exciting updates are now rolling out for YouTube users, including granular playback speeds and an upgraded miniplayer.

How YouTube is vital for technology

YouTube replaced written content for learning. The service found its way into the educational sector. It's used by big corporate giants to promote their brands and share scripted videos. Video games and YouTube gave rise to the "YouTuber." You'll also find plenty of brave individuals putting their opinions and views across on a variety of topics, everything from politics and economics to technology and Google itself. Those with a niche idea and a sound strategy were catapulted into the internet limelight with millions of prying eyes.

Not only has YouTube helped advance web video, but it's also a valuable resource for learning about everything relating to technology. Linus Tech Tips, Gamers Nexus, and MKBHD are a few big names that made their mark through the power of YouTube. Now it's possible to enjoy countless hours of tech reviews, computer-building tutorials and buyer guides, and plenty of humorous episodes. Want to learn programming languages? There's a free tutorial series for that. The same goes for most video games.

Throw in smooth 4K streaming on stable connections and you've got a great service for the big screen, as well as any other device with access to YouTube via a browser or app. YouTube has become a central hub for entertainment, a library of knowledge, and a way for anyone anywhere with an internet connection to stay updated with current affairs, both relating to the technology sector and the wider world. If you can think of it, there's a good chance a video already exists on YouTube.