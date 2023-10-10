Source: Crucial Crucial T700 NVMe SSD $410 $630 Save $220 Crucial's T700 SSD is dropping down to the lowest it's ever been available for. The 4TB model with a heat sink is just $410, a $220 discount that puts its capacity value on par with last generation PCIe 4.0 drives. $410 at Amazon

Although this won't be the case forever, Crucial's T700 4TB currently stands as the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD, and obviously commands a fairly high price. However, for Prime Day it's on sale at $410 for the heat sink version and just $390 for the regular model. For a 4TB SSD, that's not just cheap among PCIe 5.0 drives, but also about on par with good PCIe 4.0 SSDs, and that's pretty nice considering this is the fastest and one of the best PCIe 5.0 SSD for consumers right now.

Why you'll want the T700 if you want fast storage

In our T700 review, we were really impressed with the speeds of this early PCIe 5.0 SSD. It easily hit 12GB/s in reads and just shy of 12GB/s in writing performance in our testing, the fastest we've seen. 14GB/s PCIe 5.0 SSDs are expected to hit the shelves later this year and early next year, so the T700 won't be in first place for too much longer, though 12GB/s is still obviously pretty fast.

One thing the T700 offers is two models, one with a heat sink and one without. While virtually every PCIe 5.0 capable motherboard will come with its own heat sinks, it's always nice to have a model that comes with a heat sink just in case you want to guarantee good performance, and the heat sink doesn't even cost very much. Likewise, if you just want to save a few bucks, you can opt for the version of the T700 that's just the SSD, which will work fine in any motherboard that already has its own M.2 heat sinks.

The one weak spot of the T700 is its endurance. At 600TBW per terabyte, it's actually one of the least durable PCIe 5.0 SSDs available. Most other drives offer 700TBW per terabyte, and Seagate's FireCuda 540 ups this to 1,000TBW per terabyte. On the other hand, the 4TB model (the one that's on sale) has a total TBW of 2,400, and that's more durability than even the 2TB FireCuda 540.

With an MSRP of $630 and typical selling price of $500, the heat sink model of the T700 4TB is a great deal at $410. Similarly, the non-heat sink T700 4TB going for $390 is also a good deal, since its MSRP is $600 and regularly retails for $500 (just like the heat sink model). You're saving at least $100 on the T700, and that's very generous considering this is the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD today and has better endurance than any other drive (albeit through high capacity). If you're looking for lots of great storage, it doesn't seem like you'll come across a good a deal as this one any time soon.