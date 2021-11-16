The first set of Good Lock modules with One UI 4.0 support are here

Following several beta rounds, Samsung finally rolled out the stable One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series yesterday. If you own a Galaxy S21 and use Good Lock quite extensively, you may be wondering whether your favorite modules would work on the new software. Since each new Android and One UI version updates bring along many underlying code changes, most Good Lock modules need to be updated to ensure compatibility. But the good news is quite a few Good Lock modules have already been updated with One UI 4.0 support.

As spotted by the Twitter user and frequent Samsung tipster @FrontTron, several Good Lock modules now support One UI 4.0, including LockStar, QuickStar, ClockFace, MultiStar, and more.

Here’s the full list of Good Lock modules that now fully work on One UI 4.0:

LockStar

QuickStar

ClockFace

MultiStar

NavStar

Sound Assistant

Keys Cafe

Theme Park

Nice Catch

As you can see there are currently nine Good Lock modules available for One UI 4.0. However, this list will likely grow in the coming weeks as Samsung updates more modules.

For the unaware, Good Lock is a collection of Samsung-made apps or modules. Good Lock goes beyond the standard set of personalization features offered by most OEM skins and allows a deep level of customizations to let users make their device truly own. Good Lock is currently only available in 15 countries. However, Samsung confirmed back in July that it plans to expand the feature to more markets soon.

In related news, Samsung’s One UI 4.0 beta program is moving ahead at full steam. Last week, Samsung opened up the beta program for the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 lineup, allowing select users to try out an early version of Android 12 ahead of the public release.