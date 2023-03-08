It's shaping up to be a busy day for Windows Insiders running Windows 11. Alongside a new build for the rebooted Dev channel, Microsoft's also released the first Windows 11 build to the Canary channel. It comes in at build number 25314.

This time around the company has chosen to publish a changelog for the release, but there's not much that's new here. There are just a few tweaks to File Explorer which also were in today's Dev Channel release. This is in addition to a change relating to LSA Protection Enablement that's unique to this release.

Again, Canary Channel builds don't typically get documentation for every release. But today, Microsoft's chosen to highlight things, and we've condensed it here for you. You should now see access keys shortcuts in the XAML context menu in File Explorer. This is a shortcut that will let you execute a command in the context menu and a way to make the menu more accessible.

As for the File Recommendations in File Explorer, this is for those who are using Azure Active Directory accounts. You'll see files that you own or have shared under a new Recommended section. These features aren't available for everyone yet, however, and will be rolling out slowly. Previews of both are seen below.

2 Images

Close

The other change in this release is LSA Protection Enablement on upgrade. This is a security feature that can help protect against theft of secrets and credentials used for login by preventing unauthorized code from running in the LSA process. It also prevents dumping of process memory. Microsoft dives deeper into this change in a separate blog post. Some of the other changes in this build are below.

- Narrator will now retrieve updates to its Outlook support when Narrator is started. You can learn more about the work we did for Outlook in Chapter 5 of the Narrator User Guide. We have not added any additional functionality to our Outlook support. - To increase security in Windows 11, starting with this build and later we are disabling the Remote Mailslot Protocol by default. The legacy Remote Mailslot Protocol is a simple, unreliable, insecure, and unidirectional inter-process communications protocol between a client and server and was introduced in Windows NT 3.1 and will be deprecated in a future Windows release. read more

That's all this week for the Canary Channel, but just because Microsoft choose to highlight these features, it doesn't mean that this is it. The Canary Channel brings more new features than any other Windows Insider release. You might or might not notice these features, as all Canary Channel builds are released as soon as they're built at Microsoft with little documentation.

Source: Microsoft