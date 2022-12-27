In a few weeks, Samsung will lift the covers off the highly-anticipated Galaxy S23 series. Rumor has it that the next-gen flagship lineup will feature a slightly updated design, Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC, upgraded cameras, brighter displays, and bigger batteries. In addition to the hardware upgrades, Samsung will likely introduce a few software improvements with the Galaxy S23 lineup. Although the company hasn't officially shared any details, a recent leak suggests that the smartphones could launch with a new version of One UI 5 based on Android 13.

Samsung has reportedly started testing the updated firmware (version S908EXXU2CVL7) on the Galaxy S22 Ultra (via Sammobile), and based on past trends, we expect it to debut with the Galaxy S23 series. While we don't have complete info on what's new in One UI 5.1, Samsung has previously revealed that the update will introduce additional lockscreen customizations.

Back in October, Samsung shared a press release highlighting some of the most noteworthy changes in One UI 5 based on Android 13. It noted that the update would feature new lock screen personalization options, allowing users to change the wallpaper, clock style, and notification pop-ups. However, the fine print at the bottom of the press release stated that some of these features would arrive with One UI 5.1.

Samsung has already added a couple of lock screen customization options in One UI 5.0, including the ability to change the wallpaper and clock style. However, the notification pop-up customization is not available in the latest release, and it will likely arrive with One UI 5.1.

Currently, we don't have information on additional features that Samsung could debut with the upcoming One UI 5 release. But we expect to learn more in the days leading up to the launch.

What new features do you expect to see in One UI 5.1? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: Sammobile

Source: Twitter