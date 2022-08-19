The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leak in new hands-on video

During Google I/O 2022, the company gave the world a sneak peek at its upcoming flagship handsets, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While we still don’t know much about the phones, we know that Google’s next-gen Tensor processor will power them and that the design will look identical to the current Pixel 6 line. Although we still have a few more months to wait until the full reveal, it looks like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have once again leaked, this time in a full hands-on video.

The Unbox Therapy YouTube channel got its hands on a set of phones, which are not retail units and look to be Engineering Validation Test (EVT) devices. This isn’t the first time we are seeing Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro EVT models in the wild. In May, an eBay listing showcased both phones, with software intact and in working order. The device would again pop up in June, this time from a Reddit user who purchased the handset from Facebook Marketplace. Unfortunately, this EVT was wiped. In addition, the serial numbers found on the devices in the video don’t seem to match the ones previously reported, which means we are seeing different models from a couple of months back.

While the two phones are present physically, as far as the software goes, they look to be completely wiped. Regardless, this is an excellent chance to get a first glimpse and even a comparison against the current generation of Pixel phones. One of the first things you’ll notice is that the EVT models do not have a Google badge on the rear. The unique camera visor is back for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but there is a slight difference compared to the previous model, as the color has now been updated with a subtle chrome accent.

Regarding size, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners might be in for a little treat, as the size of the new phones could be slightly smaller than the previous models. Regarding height, the Pixel 7s are a tad shorter and thinner when not including the camera visor. In addition, the Pixel 7 Pro is a little wider, while the Pixel 7 is a bit more narrow. For those concerned about the weight, the new Pro model weighs one gram more, while the standard model weighs 10 grams less.

As far as the internals, details about Google’s new Tensor processor could not be uncovered but what was revealed from the bootloader is that the Pixel 7 Pro that Unbox Therapy has packs 12GB RAM with 256G of storage, while the Pixel 7 has 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. These match what we have seen in the Pixel 6 series. The baseband also matches the Exynos modem found in the Exynos 2200, the g5300, which will hopefully offer much-needed improvements to signal strength on the Pixel 7 series.

One thing to note is that the hardware shown in the video is close but not final. There is still the possibility that things could change in the future, as these smartphones are merely for engineering testing, and are pretty early on in the testing sequence of a new smartphone. Once it passes this stage (and subsequent ones, like DVT and PVT), then the devices enter mass production and head to retail.

With that said, what are your thoughts on the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

Source: Unbox Therapy (YouTube)