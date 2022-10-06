The Google Pixel 7 series will get free access to VPN by Google One

The Google Pixel 7 series is officially here, and while it’s not a huge update over the Pixel 6 lineup, there are some notable improvements, including the new, more powerful Tensor G2 chipset and smart photography features. The Pixel 7 series also comes with the VPN by Google One built in to keep your online activity protected. This feature normally requires a paid subscription to the Google One plan, but it will be available for free to Pixel 7 owners.

During the Pixel 7 launch keynote, Google revealed that the VPN by Google One would be made available to all Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners for free. The feature won’t be available at launch and is coming later this year. Google hasn’t clarified whether this perk will be available for a limited time or forever.

Peace of mind when you connect online ✨ Later this year, #Pixel7 and 7 Pro will be the only phones with a VPN by Google One—at no extra cost.¹#MadeByGoogle ¹See image for more info pic.twitter.com/P7lzyoMdek — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

While Google offering a free VPN service to Pixel 7 owners is great news, not all users will be able to take advantage of it. This is mainly because the VPN by Google One is only available in select countries. These include the US, Australia, Japan, the UK, and Europe.

For the uninitiated, the VPN by Google One is a virtual private network that makes your browsing safer by routing your traffic over an encrypted tunnel. However, it doesn’t offer more advanced features, like the ability to circumvent geographical restrictions.

In addition to free access to the VPN service, the Pixel 7 series owners will also get three months of YouTube Premium and Google One.