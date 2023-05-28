Years ago, I met with a little company called Handl New York at a trade show. The company, which makes mobile accessories, was marketing a nifty phone case for many of the best iPhones with an ingenious concept: an elastic strap on the back that can be used as both a phone grip and a kickstand. Of course, this design is commonplace nowadays, arguably reaching new heights of popularity when the Popsockets became all the rage. But back then, it was a relatively new concept. Even with a flood of copycats, the design of the Handl remains my favorite.

Initially designed by artist Allen Hirsch, he came up with the idea by observing how he held his paintbrush in his hand while painting. I was among the first to try out the case when it first launched. When I eventually upgraded from my iPhone 6 to an iPhone XR, I opted for a lovely leather version of the Handl case to go with it. This case remained on my phone throughout my entire time owning it (when I wasn’t testing others).

Recently, I upgraded to the iPhone 14, and along with choosing one of the best iPhone 14 cases, I instantly went looking for a fitted case from Handl. I couldn’t find one, but I did find the HANDLstick grip and stand that can be affixed to virtually any phone case. Unlike fitted cases, the HANDLstick grip is universal in nature, fitting on the back of any phone.

Like the cases, the HANDLstick features an elastic brace system that you can pull out and slot your fingers between. This makes it simple to carry the phone while your arm is down without worrying it will slip out. Most notably, this makes taking selfies a breeze. Hirsch initially said the design was also meant to help reduce strain.

The secondary benefit of the design is that the top slots into the groove, so you can use it as a kickstand to prop your phone up in either portrait or landscape mode. This is what I do whenever I’m following a workout on my phone or watching downloaded TV shows on a long flight.

The HandLstick comes in so many different colors and designs, so you can get one to match your phone case (or the phone color if you prefer to use it without a case) or to serve as a nice contrast to it. It affixes to the back of the phone or case using a strong adhesive.

The grip protrudes slightly from the back of the phone, which might sound like a bad thing. But it also means your phone is slightly elevated whenever you lay it flat on a table or desk, face up. The rectangular piece is wide enough to cover 3-4 fingers when you wrap it between your middle fingers, offering a nicer, steadier grip than you’d get with a round device like the Popsocket (or even other products from Handl itself.) Since it’s elastic, it also nicely envelopes fingers of all sizes, from long and thin to large and chubbier.

I find I use the HANDLstick more often than I anticipated. When composing messages or e-mails from my phone, I secure the phone in my right hand while I comfortably tap with my left and right thumbs (I’m left-handed). It has become second nature, in fact, to pull out the grip and slip my fingers through it any time I use the phone.

The elastic itself is quite strong. After using the Handl case with my previous phone for many years, the elastic did eventually begin to stretch and even start to tear, but it took quite some time and me putting it through its paces to get to that point. Bottom line: the grip will more than likely outlast the phone.

There are a few things I don’t like about the HANDLstick. While it is said to be compatible with most wireless chargers, I have yet to find one that will charge with the HANDLstick in the way. I also need to remove it if I want to mount my phone into the grip of a tripod for shooting videos. Luckily, I have my phone in a two-piece protective case, so I can pull off the back portion of the case that the HANDLstick is adhered to without having to remove the Handl adhesive. Nonetheless, this is worth keeping in mind.

With that said new iPhone users will probably prefer the magHANDL O line, which I’ll likely be upgrading to as one of the best MagSafe accessories for iPhone. These circular grips feature the same elastic brace technology but come in the form of a removable magnet. This would both solve my issue for charging and mounting and also make it easy to swap out the accessory for new ones when I want to change the look.

Given its affordable price (pricing varies, but most solid color options are about $13 while the carbon fiber option I have is $18), along with the tons of color and style options, and universal nature, the HANDLstick is a no-brainer purchase in my books. It might not be as trendy as the Popsocket. But it’s more refined and elegant looking and offers a secure grip that will last until you’re ready to upgrade your phone and beyond.