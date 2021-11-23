The HUAWEI MateBook E is a Windows 11 Tablet to Take on the Surface Pro 8

Resolution– 2560 x 1600

Processor– 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5/i7

Integrated Graphics– Intel® Iris® X e Graphics

RAM– 8/16GB

Storage– 256/512GB

Connections– WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1

Battery– 42 Wh (rated capacity)

Ports– USB-C x 1 (Thunderbolt 4)/3.5 mm Audio

The high-resolution OLED display has a 90% screen-to-body ratio, resulting in a large immersive media experience. Along with the fantastic visuals, you’ll be able to enjoy HUAWEI SOUND professional calibration. Four speakers are built into each corner of this tablet, which are able to produce crystal clear treble and powerful bass.

The audio and video experience is designed for the new era of work-from-home jobs. Video calls use the 8MP high-definition front-facing camera, with a 13MP camera on the back, for taking photos. The microphones are designed with voice calls in mind, using AI noise reduction for background sounds and reducing other people’s voices around you.

Powerful configuration options let you choose from the latest Intel processors. Choose between either 8GB or 16GB of RAM depending on your needs. Storage options come in 256GB or 512GB sizes. With these specs you can have a powerful performance machine while enjoying all the benefits of a tablet.

Right now the HUAWEI MateBook E is available in China. You can find out more about this worthy competitor to the Microsoft Surface Pro, and configure one for yourself. See the office MateBook E website here.

