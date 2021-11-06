The Huawei MatePad Pro with HarmonyOS

The 12.6″ HUAWEI MatePad Pro is a truly premium tablet designed for the ultimate media experience. The large OLED display has a 2560×1600 resolution and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. Running HarmonyOS, this device is powered by the Kirin 9000E SoC and a generous 8GB of RAM. Use 256GB of storage to get the most out of your media, whether you’re storing 4K movies, managing large music libraries, or enjoying many different gaming apps.

This tablet has a large 10,050mAh that can be charged via a wired connection at 40W or wireless at 27W. It’s very rare to see features like wireless charging in a tablet like this since other manufacturers cut corners and don’t include it. HUAWEI has made sure that the HUAWEI MatePad Pro has everything you’d expect out of a Pro model device.

Get more out of your tablet with optional accessories like the full-sized keyboard, or the HUAWEI M-pencil. The tablet supports both trackpad and mouse inputs. Compatibility with these accessories can turn your tablet into a real productivity machine.

Specifications Huawei MatePad Pro (2021, 12.6″ model) Dimensions & Weight 286.5 x 184.7 x 6.7mm

609g Display 12.6-inch OLED FHD+

60Hz refresh rate

90% screen-to-body ratio

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

100% DCI-P3 SoC Kirin 9000E SoC 1x Cortex-A77 @ 3.13GHz 3x Cortex-A77 @ 2.54GHz 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.05GHz

RAM & Storage 8GB RAM

256GB storage Battery & Charging 10,050mAh battery

40W wired fast charging

27W fast wireless charging Security Face unlock, side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 13MP, f/1.8 (wide)

Secondary: 8MP, f/2.4 (ultrawide)

Tertiary: TOF 3D Front Camera(s) 8MP, f/2.0 Port(s) USB Type-C Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Software HarmonyOS 2.0 Audio 8 speakers

4 microphones Accessories Huawei M-Pencil support

Full-size keyboard (optional)

Mouse and trackpad support

A magnetic connection makes storing your M-pencil easy and effortless. Just snap it onto the side of your MatePad pro, and you’re ready to bring it with you.

The MatePad Pro comes in two different color options: Matte Grey and Olive Green. With a slim 6.7 mm width, the tablet weighs only 609g, making it easier to hold while sketching out your new digital masterpiece.

In XDA’s full review of the HUAWEI MatePad Pro, you’ll find a detailed look at how HarmonyOS performs on a device like this.

HarmonyOS 2.0 introduces a number of UI improvements across the board, particularly in the quick settings menu on the far right. I won’t lie — there are some very clear iPadOS influences here, and it’s pretty hard to miss them at times. Even the system icons look very Apple-inspired. – Adam Conway

Visit the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 2021 official page here. See XDA’s full review of the HUAWEI MatePad Pro:

HarmonyOS on the Huawei MatePad Pro brings the look of iPadOS to Android

