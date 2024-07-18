Key Takeaways Alderson Games claims Intel sells defective 13th/14th gen processors with 100% failure rate in PCs & now laptops.

Intel may be facing a wider issue than believed with Raptor Lake bug in laptops, but they are working on a fix.

Ian Cutress clarifies that chip degradation may be a symptom, not the main problem with Intel chips. Intel faces recovery challenge.

A little while ago, we came across a curious case where a game publisher called Alderson Games made a huge claim. It stated that Intel was selling defective 13th and 14th-generation processors, with a failure rate of 100%. While at the time it seemed a PC-based issue, the same issue has now appeared within laptops, albeit at a rarer rate.

Intel-based laptops are also victim to the nasty Raptor Lake bug, claims Alderson Games

As spotted by DigitalTrends, Alderson Games returned to its original Reddit thread where it reported the issue. In a comment, it confirms that it has managed to repeat the same issue in laptop devices. This means that the Intel issue may be more widespread than first believed. Fortunately, Intel is working on a fix, so hopefully it can get this issue patched out and help save people's processors.

Adding to this, Ian Cutress on X discusses what might be going on with the Intel chips. They made some claims a few days earlier, but as people began using his words to explain what was going on, they went back onto the social platform to clear things up. As it seems, the chip degradation seems to be a sign of something else going wrong, instead of being the main problem. It'll be interesting to see how Intel can recover from this, and if it can squash this bug for good.