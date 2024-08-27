Key Takeaways From 20 years of using full-size membrane keyboards to 3 years of trying various mechanical models, I've tried almost everything.

I like TKL, 75%, and 65% keyboards the most, with the 75% layout being my favorite for the right combo of functionality, size, and looks.

I might go back and forth between 75% and TKL now and then, trying out new TKL keyboards if something catches my attention.

I've been a huge fan of mechanical keyboards since I used my first one a few years ago. The switch from my non-mechanical full-size keyboard to a TKL mechanical keyboard was a big one, and I never went back to a membrane board again. Instead, I ended up diving deeper into the hobby, hoarding more and more keyboards until I ended up trying almost every single layout.

I can confidently claim that I've tried most keyboard layouts people think of when they think of a mechanical keyboard — full-size, tenkeyless (TKL), 75%, 65%, and 40%. After 3 years of using mechanical keyboards, I can finally say that I've found the layout that works best for me. I'll keep trying different keyboards for reviews, but my daily driver will probably stay the same.

I've tried 5 different keyboard layouts

Started with membrane, now we're here

Close

Well, like many of us, I used full-size membrane keyboards for years before I even heard about mechanical keyboards. From mass-market models to a budget keyboard from Cooler Master, full-size keyboards were basically a given on most of my builds. The layout worked well for me for years, but that was before I came across more compact layouts available on the mechanical keyboard market.

The first mechanical board I bought was a cheap TKL from Cosmic Byte — a sub-par wired model with red soldered switches. I didn't know that at the time, but the level of quality was only going to go up from there. I switched to the popular RK84 from RoyalKludge — a compact 75% wireless hot-swappable keyboard with brown tactile switches. I thought I'd be using that one for years and years, but I was wrong.

I got the opportunity to use the 75% Ajazz AK820 Max, the 65% Epomaker MS68, and the 40% Epomaker TH40.

Soon after, I bought the Aula F87, because I wanted a more silent, thocky keyboard that felt significantly more premium than the RK84. And the budget TKL turned out to be just that. Post that, I got the opportunity to use the 75% Ajazz AK820 Max, the 65% Epomaker MS68, and the 40% Epomaker TH40 (review coming soon).

As expected, it always took me a few days to get used to a new layout, but it was also not difficult to revert to something I had used before. I was positive that I might never switch to a full-sized (or even 1800 or 96%) keyboard ever again, but everything else from TKL and 75% to 65% seemed fair game; that is, until I sat down and carefully thought about what had actually worked the best for me.

The "best" one lies somewhere in between

I can see the point of extreme layouts, but they aren't for me