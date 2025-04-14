Few works of art have left a mark on me quite like The Last of Us franchise. It's more than just a game — it’s a part of my emotional vocabulary, a story that has stayed with me through the years, reshaping how I view storytelling in gaming.

Now, with The Last of Us Part II Remastered making its long-awaited debut on PC, I returned to a world I knew all too well — and yet, it still hit like a truck. I like replaying great games, and this was my third time playing the game. While there wasn’t much new to discover mechanically, it reminded me why I keep coming back. The Last of Us Part II is far from perfect, sure, but it remains one of the most daring, gut-wrenching, and unforgettable journeys this medium has ever produced.