The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is just $42 right now ($18 off)

Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 2017, becoming the last Nintendo-published game on the Wii U and a launch game for the Switch. It’s still one of the best games on either console, with a massive open world to explore and complex puzzles to solve. In typical Nintendo fashion, the game has stayed at $60 for most of the past four years, but now it’s on sale for $41.99 at multiple retailers.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set in the kingdom of Hyrule, where you play as Link as he runs, glides, and slides around the massive open world. Similar to some other Zelda games, your goal is to save Hyrule from the Calamity Ganon, but the non-linear design of Breath of the Wild means you can easily diverge from the main story at any point.

Nintendo says a sequel to Breath of the Wild will arrive next year, so now is the perfect time to pick up the first game if you haven’t already. However, only the Nintendo Switch version is on sale, not the Wii U release.