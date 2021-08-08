The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is already $10 off

Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD less than a month ago for the Nintendo Switch. It’s a remake of 2011’s The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for the Wii, where you play as Link on the floating island of Skyloft, and the remaster has been just as well received as the original. Nintendo originally priced the new game at $59.99, but now it’s on sale for $49.94 at Amazon. It’s also nearly the same price at Best Buy, if you prefer shopping there.

Skyward Sword is a mainline Zelda game, where Link is tasked with rescuing Zelda after she is kidnapped and taken to the surface. The original version was the first game to sue a live orchestra for the majority of its music, and it was among the highest-rated games for the Wii. The new remaster has two control schemes (motion controls with Joycons, like the original game’s Wii remotes, or normal controls), a smoother 60FPS experience, autosaving, the ability to skip dialogue boxes and cutscenes, and other improvements.

Skyward Sword HD was co-developed by Tantalus Media, the same group that helped with Twilight Princess HD on the Wii U. This game definitely worth picking up for any Zelda fan, or just anyone interested in one of Nintendo’s best games of the 2010’s.