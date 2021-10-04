The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is only $40 today ($20 off)

Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD earlier this year for the Nintendo Switch. It’s a remake of 2011’s The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on the Nintendo Wii, where you play as Link on the floating island of Skyloft, and the remaster has been just as well received as the original. The game has gone on sale for $10 off a few times, but now it’s down to $39.99 at multiple stores, a discount of $20 from the usual price.

Skyward Sword is a mainline Zelda game, where you play as Link and tasked with rescuing Zelda after she is kidnapped from Skyloft and taken to the surface. The original version was the first game to use a live orchestra for most of its music, and it was one of the best games on the Wii. The new remaster has two control schemes (motion controls with Joycons, like the original game’s Wii remotes, or normal controls), a smoother 60FPS experience, autosaving, the ability to skip dialogue boxes and cutscenes, and other improvements.

Skyward Sword HD was co-developed by Tantalus Media, the same group that helped with Twilight Princess HD on the Wii U. This game definitely worth picking up for any Zelda fan, or just anyone interested in one of Nintendo’s best games of the 2010’s.