LG's laptop lineup is getting a new addition. Joining the fray of devices is the new LG Gram SuperSlim. This is LG's slimmest laptop yet since it's just 0.43 inches thick, but the laptop still packs in the power of Intel 13th-generation CPUs, and a great OLED screen.

Previously known as the "UltraSlim" when announced back at CES 2023, the newly rebranded LG Gram SuperSlim starts at $1,700. For that price, you're getting a laptop that measures 14 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49 inches and weighs about 2.18 pounds. Under the hood of the device, meanwhile, is up to the Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and p to 2TB of storage.

As for the display, this laptop packs in a 15.6-inch anti-glare OLED panel. LG claims the pane can hit 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The panel is also VESA DisplayHDR True Black certified, for deeper contrast levels and more accurate color reproduction. And ports and power? You're getting a redesigned compact power adapter, a headphone jack, and three USB Type-C ports, one of which supports Thunderbolt 4.

If you're wondering how it stacks up in LG's lineup, this laptop measures in between 0.43 and 0.49 inches in thickness. Thar's actually thinner than the LG Gram 14, LG Gram 15, or LG Gram 16. The LG Gram 14 comes in at 0.66 inches in thickness. The LG Gram 15 measures 0.69 inches in thickness. Finally, the LG Gram 16 comes in at 0.66 inches in thickness. Even the LG Gram 17, which we recently reviewed, isn't as thin since it has a 0.7-inch thickness. This device will be sold alongside all of those others.

The LG Gram SuperSlim is currently sold exclusively at LG.com and will be coming to LG-authorized retailers in mid-May. If you buy one through May 14 with the link below, you'll also get a free LG Gram+ View portable monitor. It's worth $350.