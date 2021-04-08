The new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 features eight trigger keys and dual active cooling fans
After multiple leaks and teases, Lenovo today officially unveiled its second gaming phone: the Legion Phone Duel 2. The latest gaming phone from Lenovo follows the same philosophy as its predecessor. It delivers a design optimized for landscape use and packs some of the most powerful hardware we have seen on a smartphone so far.
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2: Specifications
|Specification
|Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Other features
|Software
|Android 11
On the front, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 sports a 6.92-inch AMOLED (Samsung E4) display with a variable screen refresh rate up to 144Hz and up to 720Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the phone from the inside is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.
For photography, the Legion Phone Duel 2 has a dual-camera setup comprised of a 64MP OmniVision OV64A primary shooter and a 16MP wide-angle camera. There’s a 44MP pop-up selfie shooter placed on the right side.
The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 features four ultrasonic shoulder keys (R1, R2, L2, L1) on the right frame and two capacitive keys (L3 and R3) on the back, allowing gamers to perform multiple in-game actions and maneuvers simultaneously. For heat dissipation, Lenovo is using two active cooling fans along with four graphite thermal pads and a vapor chamber, which Lenovo claims is the largest on a smartphone. Similar to what we have seen on Red Magic 6 and Realme GT, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 can also be hooked to an external display over HDMI and supports keyboard and gamepad input.
The phone packs a 5,500mAh dual-cell battery and supports up to 90W fast charging (charger sold separately) for rapid charging. Like the ASUS ROG Phone 5, the Legion Phone Duel 2 comes with dual USB Type C ports, and both can be used simultaneously to charge the device in just 30 minutes.
Other highlights include 5G, WiFi 6 support, an in-display fingerprint reader, dual front-firing speakers, four noise-canceling microphones, and Android 11.
Pricing & Availability
The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 starts at €799 for the base 12GB + 256GB model and goes up to €999 for the 16GB + 256GB variant. The top variant with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at €1099. The phone will go on sale in China this month and will arrive in Europe later in May.