The new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 features eight trigger keys and dual active cooling fans

After multiple leaks and teases, Lenovo today officially unveiled its second gaming phone: the Legion Phone Duel 2. The latest gaming phone from Lenovo follows the same philosophy as its predecessor. It delivers a design optimized for landscape use and packs some of the most powerful hardware we have seen on a smartphone so far.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2: Specifications

Specification Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Dimensions and Weight 176 x 78.5 x 9.9mm

259g Display 6.96-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED FHD+

144Hz screen refresh rate

Up to 720Hz touch sampling rate

1300nits peak brightness

111.1% DCI-P3

DC dimming

Pixelworks Display chip

HDR10+

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 RAM and Storage RAM: 12GB/16GB/18GB LPDDR5

Storage: 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 Battery & Charging 5,500mAh dual-cell battery (2750mAh + 2750mAh)

Up to 90W fast charging support (sold separately) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP f/1.9 OmniVision OV64A

Secondary: 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 123° FoV Front Camera 44MP Samsung GH1+, f/2.0

4K video recording

240fps slow motion Ports 2x USB Type-C ports Connectivity 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz)

WiFi 6 (dual-band)

Bluetooth 5.2 Other features Twin active cooling fan

4x ultrasonic shoulder keys

2x capacitive trigger keys on the back

2x force touch keys

Dual X-axis haptic vibration leaner motors

Four microphones Software Android 11

On the front, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 sports a 6.92-inch AMOLED (Samsung E4) display with a variable screen refresh rate up to 144Hz and up to 720Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the phone from the inside is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the Legion Phone Duel 2 has a dual-camera setup comprised of a 64MP OmniVision OV64A primary shooter and a 16MP wide-angle camera. There’s a 44MP pop-up selfie shooter placed on the right side.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 features four ultrasonic shoulder keys (R1, R2, L2, L1) on the right frame and two capacitive keys (L3 and R3) on the back, allowing gamers to perform multiple in-game actions and maneuvers simultaneously. For heat dissipation, Lenovo is using two active cooling fans along with four graphite thermal pads and a vapor chamber, which Lenovo claims is the largest on a smartphone. Similar to what we have seen on Red Magic 6 and Realme GT, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 can also be hooked to an external display over HDMI and supports keyboard and gamepad input.

The phone packs a 5,500mAh dual-cell battery and supports up to 90W fast charging (charger sold separately) for rapid charging. Like the ASUS ROG Phone 5, the Legion Phone Duel 2 comes with dual USB Type C ports, and both can be used simultaneously to charge the device in just 30 minutes.

Other highlights include 5G, WiFi 6 support, an in-display fingerprint reader, dual front-firing speakers, four noise-canceling microphones, and Android 11.

Pricing & Availability

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 starts at €799 for the base 12GB + 256GB model and goes up to €999 for the 16GB + 256GB variant. The top variant with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at €1099. The phone will go on sale in China this month and will arrive in Europe later in May.