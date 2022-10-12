The new Microsoft 365 app is the new hub to experience Microsoft’s services

You might be familiar with the Office app on your mobile phone or Windows device, but there’s soon going to be a new evolution of that. At the Ignite 2022 conference, Microsoft detailed a new Microsoft 365 app. This new app will be a hub for accessing the company’s services and apps for both businesses, as well as everyday folks like you and me.

The Microsoft 365 app will be coming next month and should be pretty similar to the existing Office app. On Windows, web, and mobile, you can use it to start new documents, access files and content shared with you, or discover new apps and tools from across offerings available with your Microsoft 365 subscription. Other than that, you’ll also see recommendations on work that needs your attention based on your meetings, tasks, and other document activity. And best of all, you can perform common quick actions without switching between different Microsoft 365 apps.

But those are existing features you’ll already find in the Office app. Microsoft is also adding new features to the new Microsoft 365 app that weren’t available with the Office app before. You’ll see a new feed, which will display shared files from those you work with, as well as content that’s trending and popular at work. This will come in a card-sized format. Other new features include a redesigned apps module to get to any Microsoft 365 or third-party app, which will come to mobile for the first time. And the last feature is tagging, which is a new way to organize your work.

Microsoft is planning to roll out the Microsoft 365 app later in November. This is just one piece of news from Ignite 2022, where the company typically discusses features across its products for IT professionals and developers. It’s why Microsoft also announced new experiences for Teams, like revamped channels and expanded emoji reactions. Other apps like Microsoft Editor, Outlook, and Edge also are getting new features, too.