Summary The Windows 11 beta update allows EU users to customize Lock Screen widgets freely

This feature is solely available in the EU due to compliance with laws, but other regions may get it later

Microsoft plans to expand the update to other regions, potentially for US users; CPU readouts also updated.

You learn a lot about how much a company cares about their userbase by how they treat them. US tech companies often run afoul of EU law, so they tweak their software to play nicely with legislation. However, the rollout rarely makes its way outside the European Union, meaning that EU users get friendlier and more convenient software versions than the US. And while the latest Windows 11 beta build seems to follow this pattern, Microsoft is giving US users a potential light at the end of the tunnel.

The Windows 11 beta lets you freely adjust the Lock Screen widgets...in the EU

In a post on the Windows Insider Blog, the company details what's new in the Dev and Beta branches. The spotlight feature is a handy addition that lets you adjust your Lock Screen widgets:

You can add, remove, and rearrange lock screen widgets such as Weather, Watchlist, Sports, Traffic, and more. Any widget that supports the small sizing option can be added here. To customize your lock screen widgets, navigate to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen.

As you can guess by now, this feature is only available to EU users. This is likely because the EU had an issue with how Microsoft handled the lock screen, so they rolled out the adjustments to appease the lawmakers, but only in affected regions.

But there is a slither of hope:

We are starting this rollout first with Insiders in the EEA and plan to expand to Insiders in other regions in the future. Insiders outside the EEA will continue to see the “Weather and more” experience.

The same thing applies to another new feature that allows an IT administrator to enable or disable widgets on the Lock Screen. While Microsoft never explicitly names any external regions that will receive the update at a later date, we can cross our fingers and hope the US is a part of that list.

Microsoft also standardises the CPU readouts in Task Manager

Okay, so let's check out what everyone can enjoy. Microsoft states that the new Dev and Beta build will change how the Task Manager reports your CPU usage, which "[aligns] with industry standards and third-party tools." If you don't like the new format, you can always re-add the old method by activating the "CPU utility" column in the settings.

If you want to get started with the Windows 11 Dev or Beta branch but you have no idea how, check out our guide on the Windows Insider channels for more information.