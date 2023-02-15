HP is refreshing its high-performance Z by HP workstations. Announced today is the new Z by HP Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 Fury desktops. These systems are truly powerful for those in the creative, data science industry and beyond, offering desktops with up to a 56 Core CPU and four high-end double-wide GPUs with 2TB of DDR5 memory. Also announced alongside the systems is the HP Anyware Remote System Controller, which is a device that will be coming this Spring, and can be used by IT admins to easily manage fleets of these workstations.

The star of the new lineup is definitely the Z8 Fury G5. This is being called by HP as "one of the most advanced data science workstation" on the market. It's the one that packs in options for up to an Intel Xeon W9-3495X single socket processor with up to 56 cores. As for the GPU on this unit, it is professional grade for complex situations and data crunching, with up to 4 Nvidia RTX A6000 or 2 AMD Radeon Pro W69800 GPUs. This system seems perfect for complex calculations involving deep learning, and even tasks like virtual production.

There's also the HP Z4 G5 and the HP Z6 G5. These systems are equally as powerful. The Z4 G5 packs options for up to 512GB RAM, an Intel Xeon W7-2495X CPU with 24 total cores, and your choice of an ultra-high end, high-end, mid-range, and entry graphics cards from the Nvidia RTX A-series, AMD Radeon RX series, Nvidia T series. As for the Z6 G5, it packs in options for up to an Intel Xeon W9-3475X CPU with 36 cores, or up to three of the same graphics options as the Z4 G5.

Capping things out is the HP Z8 G5. This is a workstation PC for those who might need a lot of rendering power. It is a dual-socket workstation that can be configured with 2 CPUs with up to 64 cores when combined, and two high end graphics cards that support up to 1TB of DDR5 memory.

For the specifics on the HP Anyware Remote System Controller, this is a new device that makes it easier for IT admins to perform out of band management tasks, and re-imaging tasks from anywhere with a single interface. The hardware and software are made by HP and has undergone strict security testing.

You can pre-order these workstations today on the Z by HP webpage. Note that the HP Anyware Remote System Controller will not be available until the spring and pricing has not yet been shared.