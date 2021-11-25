The next app to take inspiration from TikTok is Spotify

Popular apps have been copying TikTok for a while now. For example, Snapchat, YouTube, Netflix, Instagram, and Pinterest offer similar features on their platforms. The latest app that might follow suit is Spotify — through Discover. The company is testing a vertical feed of short music videos on its TestFlight (beta) iOS build with select users. The feature takes advantage of the existing Canvas and aims at introducing users to new music.

Omg for the first time in how long (?), @Spotify has added a FOURTH icon to their toolbar: Discover! #NewSpotify pic.twitter.com/XQL2jpkXYq — Messina.eth (@chrismessina) November 24, 2021

As reported by TechCrunch, Spotify is testing a Discover feature with select beta app users on iOS. This addition was first discovered by Chris Messina who tweeted a demonstration of it. If you’re part of the beta test, you will find a new dedicated Discover tab on the bottom navigation bar. Once you click it, a stream of short music videos will start playing. You can scroll through them vertically, add them to your liked songs, and bring up the standard information sheet of the song.

Not only that, @Spotify Discover is basically a pared down version of a TikTok-style feed of vertical music videos (likely using their canvas format) that you can like or skip.#NewSpotify pic.twitter.com/hpOEZ8v9bl — Messina.eth (@chrismessina) November 24, 2021

TechCrunch has independently verified that the Discover clips appear to be the same from Spotify’s Canvas. This feature replaces static album art with short animated videos and was broadly introduced back in 2019. Through Discover, users can listen to new music and directly add them to their Liked Songs playlist. A Spotify spokesperson has told TechCrunch:

At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time.

The statement doesn’t confirm whether the feature will roll out globally and on other platforms or not. For the time being, it’s seemingly only available on Spotify beta for iOS amongst an unknown number of testers.

