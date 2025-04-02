Summary Dbrand is opening reservations for the Killswitch for the Switch 2, which releases in June.

The Killswitch case for the Switch 2 offers detachable Joy-Cons, a built-in kickstand, and a dock with USB-C passthrough.

Dbrand's upgraded travel cover for the Switch 2 is semi-transparent and includes an insert for holding multiple game cartridges.

Dbrand has been teasing a Killswitch case for the Nintendo Switch 2 for the past few months, and just moments before the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct is supposed to go live, the company has opened up reservations. It's not a pre-order. Dbrand handles reservations similarly to pre-ordering a physical game. You can reserve the Killswitch now for $3, which will go toward the final amount you need to spend when the case launches in June. Dbrand says you'll be able to cancel and receive a refund at any time, as well.

A Killswitch so you don't kill your Switch (2)

Dbrand's cheekiness is getting to be a little too much