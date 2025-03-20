Summary The Nvidia App update (version 11.0.3) introduces custom render resolution for DLSS, allowing for more performance and image quality tuning.

DLSS overrides in specific games can now be customized beyond Nvidia's presets for better results.

The update also features new display scaling and color settings, as well as optimized settings for various popular games.

Despite some issues with black screens, the Nvidia app has been fairly stable since it was released. Nvidia is slowly moving features over from its legacy Nvidia Control Panel, and there are new features, such as the ability to roll back your driver install, built into the application. The most recent update to version 11.0.3 adds a feature I've been wanting for months, though -- custom input resolution settings for DLSS.

Fine-tune your performance with custom DLSS settings

You don't have to settle for the presets