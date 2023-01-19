Microsoft is continuing its rebranding of the Office suite, particularly the subscription-based versions, to Microsoft 365. This week, the company announced that the Office Insider program — which allows users to test new features ahead of everyone else — will now be known as the Microsoft 365 Insider program.

There was quite a bit of commotion on the internet a few months ago, when Microsoft announced that it would be rebranding the Office app on Android, iOS, and Windows, as well as the Office web portal, to Microsoft 365. In reality, though, this is just aligning with the company's branding on a marketing level. Microsoft renamed Office 365 subscriptions to Microsoft 365 back in April 2020, so this change was a long time coming.

Microsoft 365 includes more than just the classic Office apps, namely Teams, the Microsoft Defender app, and OneDrive, so the old Office name didn't make the most sense. In fact, just last week, Microsoft introduced the new Microsoft 365 Basic plan, which is mostly a rebranded version of the standalone OneDrive subscription without the Office apps, though the company is working to add some extra perks to it.

As far as Insider updates go, however, the new Microsoft 365 Insider branding isn't changing anything. You'll continue to get updates just as you always have, but now the program has a different name on the official portal, as well as on Twitter. The official blog will also include posts focused on products beyond the usual Office apps, and documentation such as release notes are available on the Microsoft Learn website now.

Office as a brand isn't going away completely, but it's only being used for the perpetual licenses of the Office suite, such as Office 2021. LTSC releases of Office are also keeping the old name. This way, Microsoft is drawing a clearer line between the subscription-based services and the one-time purchase licenses of Office.

Source: Microsoft