Key Takeaways The Olimex NEO6502 is a dream board for retro emulation - with dual-processor setup for added power.

Easy setup - just need the board, USB keyboard, HDMI cable, and screen to start emulating Apple II.

Affordable price at €30, with manuals and schematics available on the Olimex website for reference.

It's no secret that the Raspberry Pi is an excellent retro emulator. What it lacks in processing power, it makes up in its tiny form factor, meaning you can do things like turn a 65-inch screen into a retro emulator. Now, Olimex has released a new Raspberry Pi board designed to capitalize on its retro emulation abilities while also adding support for Apple II, Oric, and Commodore 64 emulators.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

The Olimex NEO6502 is a dream board for all things retro emulation

As spotted by CNX Software, the Olimex NEO6502 is a board dedicated to retro emulation. It achieves this design by adding a dual-processor setup that lets you emulate more than a regular Raspberry Pi can achieve. On top of the standard Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040, you also get a MOS6502 that specialises in Apple II, Oric, and Commodore 64 emulators.

Getting it all set up is pretty easy; all you need to get Apple II emulators off of the ground is the board, a USB keyboard, an HDMI cable and a screen to display everything on. The board comes with a built-in buzzer you can set up to either give you notifications or act as a speaker. And the best bit is, the board comes in at an exceptionally good price, so you won't have to break the bank to get this amazing emulation board.

If you want one for yourself, head over to the Olimex NEO6502 website and pick one up for €30 (about $32 at the time of writing). The product page also includes all of the manuals and schematics used in the product, so be sure to give them a read if you want to see exactly what you're buying. And while you're at it, check out when our author Ayush Pande turned a Raspberry Pi into a retro gaming powerhouse.