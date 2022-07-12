The OnePlus 10 Pro is $100 off this Amazon Prime Day

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best Android phones of the year so far, and on this Amazon Prime Day, you can get it for $100 off. After discount, the phone can be had for $799, which puts it quite a bit lower than what Apple and Samsung asks for their top phones, and the OnePlus 10 Pro can honestly keep up with those phones in most categories.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is the most powerful chip in Android still (at least until the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 reaches stateside), and it comes with a gorgeous 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel that is absolutely one of the best display panels anywhere. The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s panels gets marginally brighter, that’s about it.

The OnePlus 10 Pro continues the Hasselblad partnership, and in year two, the camera is more polished than ever. In our review, we found the phone’s cameras to produce very good looking photos day or night. The 50MP main camera, in particularly, produces very sharp details and colors that are made just a bit punchier, but not overbearing and still maintaining a natural looking vibe. Video recording is top notch too, with excellent stabilization at 4K/30 setting. You can shoot up to 8K resolution, but stabilization takes a hit. The zoom lens, sadly, is the only shortcoming, falling a bit short of what the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 10X zoom lens can do.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with a charging brick, which most phone brands no longer offer. And this charger is a very fast one too: 80W in most regions of the world and 65W in the US. If you reside in the US, don’t worry, the 65W charger is still very fast, able to top up the phone from 0-100 in 34 minutes, just four minutes longer than the 80W.

Overall, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a very polished smartphone, and while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is just a tad more capable, this Amazon deal makes it several hundred dollars cheaper.