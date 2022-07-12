The OnePlus Nord N200 is just $179 this Amazon Prime Day

On the market for a new phone but on a tight budget? Today is a good day to do so as it’s Amazon Prime Day! One of the better deals now is the OnePlus N200 on sale for just $179. The OnePlus Nord N200 is a capable entry level phone with 5G support, a 90Hz display and responsive software. For less than $200, you can surely do a lot worse than this phone.

The Nord N200 offers several improvements over its forerunner, with a cleaner, more premium look compared to the Nord N100’s very budgety looks. The 6.49-inch full HD+ screen is sharp and vibrant, and as mentioned refreshes at 90Hz, making for smoother than usual animations.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 flash storage. The Snapdragon 480 promises over twice the CPU and GPU performance of the Snapdragon 460, so we’re looking at some solid year-on-year performance boost here. Not to mention, the new chipset also enables 5G connectivity.

The rest of the package comprises a 13MP primary shooter and a pair of 2MP sensors for depth and macro. The 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charger are much more than what you’d usually get from other brands at this price point.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus Nord N200 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with OxygenOS 11 on top.

OxygenOS is a fast and zippy UI with smooth animations and lots of customization options, so despite the older Snapdragon 480 SoC, the software should still be able to handle your daily tasks without problems.

The 64GB storage is a bit low, but you can use a microSD card to expand memory. Overall, the OnePlus Nord N200, at this price, is a very good value offering in North America.