Today, OnePlus announced its latest handset, the Nord N300 5G. T-Mobile will be the exclusive wireless carrier in the United States to offer this device, and it's giving new and existing subscribers an amazing deal by offering it for free starting on November 3. This promotion will be available to former Sprint customers, and it will also extend out to T-Mobile's pre-paid wireless network, Metro.

So, how do you get the Nord N300 5G for free? If you're an existing T-Mobile or Sprint customer, by adding a line of service, you will be given monthly credits on your bill for 24 months, equivalent to the price of the handset. By transferring your line of service from another carrier to Metro, you will get a promotional instant rebate for the price of the phone, making it free. For the most part, not a bad deal if you're looking to add a line or switch from another carrier, but it's also priced at $228, making it affordable if you're thinking about buying it outright.

Just as a refresher, the Nord N300 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and also comes with 4GB RAM. It has 64GB of internal storage with expansion up to 1TB. The device offers a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ display with a 48MP primary camera and 2MP depth camera on the rear. In addition, it has a 5,000mAh battery, which should provide all day battery life. But, in the event you need to charge up, the handset will support 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, making it a quick and painless event to charge the phone.

So, if you're looking for a new phone, this will probably a great option considering its predecessor was one of the best budget phones around. If the Nord N300 5G can follow in its footsteps, OnePlus is sure to have a winner on its hands. Again, the promotions for T-Mobile and Metro will go live starting on November 3.

Source: T-Mobile