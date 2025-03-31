Buying a motherboard in 2025 might not be as simple as you think. The number of unnecessary features and "AI-powered" enhancements combined with new definitions of "budget" motherboards are enough to confuse anyone. Fortunately, you don't need to worry about most of what manufacturers are peddling these days.

The motherboard features that are actually going to make a difference in your life, and, well, your PC's performance, can still be counted on two hands. In my opinion, you don't need anything other than the following 8 features on a new motherboard when building a DDR5 PC.

8 Four RAM slots

Not a given on every motherboard