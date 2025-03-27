Intel didn't have the best launches for the last three generations of processors. Alder Lake chips came out in 2021 but are still solid picks for modern PC builds, thanks to their balance of performance and efficiency. They were the first generation of CPUs to use Intel's new big.LITTLE hybrid core layout, similar to Arm chips, and the Intel Core i9-12900K was one of the most powerful SKUs, launching for $589. For Amazon's Spring Sale, you can buy this same processor for just $244. I've yet to see this CPU hit such a low price.

Intel Core i9-12900K $244 $289 Save $45 Intel's Core i9-12900K is one of the most powerful 12th Gen chips and it's on sale right now at a bargain price. $244 at Amazon

Why this is the best Intel CPU deal right now

The Intel Core i9-12900K is an impressive processor. Compatible with the LGA 1700 socket, you can use the chip with any compatible 12th-gen motherboard, some of which can also support 13th and 14th generation processors. 8 P-cores are joined by 8 E-cores, the former being full-fledged processing cores and the latter handling all background tasks. P-cores have higher clock speeds, hitting 5.2 GHz, whereas E-cores are designed for efficiency, running at up to 3.9 GHz.

PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support are present, though you can use this CPU with pre-existing DDR4 memory, saving you money on upgrading all parts of your system. There's also plenty of cache, making this a good choice for gaming and more intensive tasks, such as video editing. With a TDP of just 145W and a maximum draw of 241W, you shouldn't have too much trouble keeping it cool with high-end air coolers or an AIO liquid kit with at least a 240mm radiator.

Intel Core i9-12900K Socket LGA 1700 Cores 8P / 8E Threads 24 Base Clock Speed 3.2GHz / 2.4GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.2GHz / 3.9GHz PCIe 5.0 Cache 30MB L3 + 14MB L2 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Architecture Alder Lake Process Intel 7 TDP 145 W Power Draw 241 W Expand

And since you have ample upgrade choices thanks to the LGA 1700 socket, you can migrate through the ranks and replace the 12900K with a 13th or 14th generation CPU further down the line, but this chip should be good to go for many years to come. It's overkill for most system builds, but for $244, you can't go wrong with the available performance. I don't believe we'll see this CPU at a lower price for some time, so now's a good time to make the jump to this 16-core chip.

Fear not if you think this is slightly too much performance or costs, as there are a few other 12th Gen CPUs from Intel on sale for Amazon's Big Spring Sale.