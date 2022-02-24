Forums Launched for OPPO Find X5 Pro

Today OPPO held a launch event for the Find X5 Pro. With the launch of this device we also want to direct our users to the new Find X5 Pro forum. You’ll find the forum has some interesting threads going into detail about the new features found on this phone. If you didn’t catch the launch event live, you can watch the replay using the link below.

Watch the OPPO Find X5 Pro launch event here

If this phone looks exciting to you, then you might be interested in the OPPO Ambassador Program. OPPO is choosing passionate and savvy users to share their experiences with the new device. Apply to become an ambassador before 11:59 PM on 28 February, and you could receive a free OPPO Find X5 or X5 Pro. Find out more information on this program here: OPPO is Looking for Product Ambassadors to Receive an OPPO Find X5 / X5 Pro.

OPPO Find X5 Pro Specifications:

Specifications Screen 6.7 inch, 120 Hz, 3216 x 1440 pixels, 525 ppi, LTPO AMOLED, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 10-bit Software ColorOS 12.1 (based on Android 12) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (octa-core, 64-bit) GPU Qualcomm Adreno 730 Storage 12/256 GB (not expandable) Primary camera Triple cam, 50 MP main camera (Sony IMX766 1/1.56″, f/1.7, 10 bit, 1G6P lens, FOV 80°), 50 MP Ultra-wide-angle (Sony IMX766 1/1.56″, f/2.2, 10 bit), 13 MP telephoto camera (Samsung S5K3M5, f/2.4) Front camera 32 MP (Sony IMX709, 5P lens, FOV 90°, f/2.4) Sensors Fingerprint sensor (in screen), geomagnetic sensor, ambient light, proximity, acceleration, gravity, pedometer, gyroscope SIM Dual SIM (Nano) Miscellaneous IP 68, USB OTG, face recognition, dual super-linear speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, 5G, USB Type C, WLAN AX, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery and charging 5000mAh Li-Po, 80W SuperVOOC, 50W AirVOOC charging Dimensions 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm Weight About 218 grams

Check out the new XDA forum for the OPPO Find X5 Pro where you engage with the community. There’s lot of stuff to talk about with this new launch, so feel free to post your questions, thoughts, or anything related to the Find X5 Pro.

We thank OPPO for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.