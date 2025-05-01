Obsidian Entertainment’s highly anticipated sequel, The Outer Worlds 2, is gearing up for its 2025 release window by showing off some of its core ideas. In a series of interviews with IGN, Obsidian Entertainment is pulling back the curtain on its plans to evolve The Outer Worlds 2’s combat system. With significant upgrades to mobility, gameplay variety, and character progression, The Outer Wilds 2 is shaping up to be a worthy successor.

Rob Donovan, Senior Combat Designer at Obsidian, explained the studio’s perspective on combat in The Outer Wilds 2, “That was something we identified we could really sort of polish up and improve on, modernize a little bit, and add really interesting features.” For all the success The Outer Worlds achieved, it wasn’t exactly because of its groundbreaking RPG shooter mechanics, but it seems The Outer Worlds 2 is not content letting it lose priority.