The powerful ASUS Chromebook CX9 is finally available

The ASUS Chromebook CX9 is by far the most powerful Chromebook you can buy today. The device originally launched back in August, but it sold out on the ASUS store immediately and hasn’t been back in stock since. Today, both configurations of the CX9 are finally available to purchase directly from ASUS. If you want to pick one up, it’s a good idea to hurry as they could easily sell out again. Both the i3 and i7 configurations show available for shipping within 24 hours, which is pretty exciting. I’ve been refreshing the page for the past few months and until now the only option was to be notified when the items were back in stock.

I bought the i7 model with 16GB RAM, 512GB of storage, and Iris Xe graphics back in August. In my review of the CX9, I called it the king of Chromebooks. Not only does it have an amazing build, powerful internals, and impressive keyboard, it also checks in with a very reasonable price for everything on offer. You can grab the Core i3 model for $749.99 and the Core i7 model for $1149.99. Frustratingly, the 4K model of the CX9 is still not available, which is a bummer because I was thinking about trading up to that once it arrives. We’ll definitely update this article if that model becomes available in the future.

If you’re someone that does a lot of multitasking on Chrome OS, or run tons of advanced Linux apps, the Core i7 model is an absolute beast and can handle everything you throw at it. Th CX9 is also future-proof, with the impressive Iris Xe graphics you’ll be ready to start gaming when Borealis brings Steam to Chrome OS. We’ve seen a lot of evidence that Borealis may arrive by the end of 2021, so you can get ready Chromebook gaming right now by purchasing the high-end model of the ASUS Chromebook CX9. For those still on the fence, be sure to check out my full review to make an informed decision. Let us know in the comments if you’re planning to pick up the ASUS Chromebook CX9.

ASUS Chromebook CX9 Core i3 The Chromebook CX9 from ASUS has a gorgeous design, impressive internals, and amazing keyboard/touchpad combo. If you want the best overall Chromebook on the market, this is the one to buy.