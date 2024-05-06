Key Takeaways AI hardware needs to offer unique features to compete with existing devices for pocket space.

The Rabbit R1 and similar Humane AI Pin have lit the internet up over the last few weeks. These two (in theory) promising hardware devices are designed to streamline human interactions via AI assistants. However, both have been widely lambasted as unnecessary, unfinished, and unlikely to deserve a space in your pocket.

But AI is improving all the time, and remains poised to revolutionize our interactions with search, data manipulation, and content generation, among others. So where are things going wrong with consumer AI products - and what might success look like?

AI hardware will need to be something different

Expect more dedicated AI hardware

AI hardware is likely here to stay. Unlocking the potential of successful hardware will continue to be appealing to companies. Having a physical product grants admittedly more interest; for example, if the Humane Pin or Rabbit R1 were simply apps, it's unlikely they'd have received the same wide coverage or attention. It gives companies more opportunity to bundle the cost of developing models and software in with the unit cost of the hardware - an arguably safer model and a faster ROI than a subscription model. It also provides more opportunity for flashy marketing and branding. Teenage Engineering was spot on with this aspect - the Rabbit R1 is certainly distinctive, and has some of the hallmarks that led to the explosive success of their other products like the divisive OP-1.

Hardware is appealing, but has competition

But AI hardware has one serious problem: it's got competition. As XDA's Rich Woods points out in his Rabbit R1 review, any new AI hardware is competing directly for pocket space with your existing high-spec AI powerhouse - the phone you already have.

Any hardware AI product looking to disrupt your phone will need to be something quite special, and offer features that a phone can't. Part of the criticism of products like the Rabbit R1 is simply "this could've just been an app."

Search is unlikely to be enough

The Large Action Model might be a snapshot of the future

If there's one thing that should be clear from the reception to the Rabbit R1, it's that search functionality is unlikely to be enough. Various companies have for years been trying to streamline the search experience, with everything from the polarizing 'Hey Siri' and 'Ok Google' action requests, to the plethora of home voice assistants designed to make a quick search or action easy.

This market proved to be a bit of a miss for the Rabbit R1, but perhaps there's some future potential. The likes of Amazon's Alexa and Google home (and even the expensive Homepod) have all sold reasonably within expectations. However, they don't seem to consistently give users the experience they were expecting, with slow queries, bad replies, and limited active functionality.

AI will inevitably improve these products, but if anyone wants to truly stand out in this market, search alone won't be enough. The best AI assistants won't just be capable of playing some music and answering queries, but will be tightly integrated into a range of products and services, capable of performing complex tasks on your behalf. If anyone outside the big-tech players wishes to disrupt this space, then some great first party apps, tight integrations, and truly useful functionality (maybe even slick smart-home integration, anyone?) will be a key differentiator.

Tethered clients will reign supreme

AI hardware could learn from smartwatches

AI hardware could learn a thing or two from one of the few other products to successfully break into our daily routines (in place of a phone) over the last few years: smartwatches. Most smartwatches have adopted a symbiotic relationship with our phones - capable on their own, while not a full replacement. They often have mobile data connectivity, but aren't trying to provide the functionality to replace your phone entirely. Instead, smartwatches play to their strengths and complement your phone - focusing on great activity tracking and health data, while still letting you leave your phone behind for a quick run or workout, while still streaming some music or taking a quick call.

Again, this point is mentioned in our review of Rabbit R1. While the camera functionality is nice, similar functionality built into either a dedicated smartwatch or app would serve a lot of the same purposes, without requiring a whole new device. Getting traction, interest, and buy-in for a small startup might be difficult though, leaving the opportunity wide open for the big players who've already got traction in the smartwatch space.

One is if it was a wearable. I would love to have this tech on my wrist, especially as it matures. I don't even think it would be hard to fit the tech that's in the R1 into a smartwatch chassis. The hardware really isn't anything special; all of the work happens in the cloud.

One other less obvious benefit of a smartwatch approach and the R1 (which the widely panned Humane Pin failed to solve) is that outside of the home, no one really wants to hear a reply from speakers. Having a written or visual output to share is far more widely usable than a spoken reply.

The Rabbit R1 is a glimpse of the future

We don't recommend you buy an R1. But, it does show us some glimpses of what we can expect to see from AI in the future. Dedicated hardware for AI will really need to be something unique and convenient if it's going to replace our existing devices. For now, it seems more likely that AI tools will be built into the devices we're already carrying. There's a big opportunity here for the likes of Apple and Google to get these tools integrated with their wearables, and to also add functionalities that will make these products stand out as more than just new ways to search for information.

The money and hype behind AI means that these hardware attempts will continue. Expect to see AI glasses, plenty of pins, smartwatches, and more. Whether any of these will be good or useful, we'll have to wait and see. Whatever happens, this new wave of AI startups will need to offer something truly special in order to be incorporated widely into our lives.