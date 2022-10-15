The Razer Edge 5G makes its official debut, retail release slated for January

Last month, Verizon teased a collaboration with Razer, announcing the Razer Edge 5G. During RazerCon 2022, Razer formally announced that the device will be available in early 2023 and will come in two variants: a 5G model and a Wi-Fi-only model, both of which are slated to arrive in 2023.

The Razer Edge 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 gaming platform, which is composed of a 3Ghz octa-core Kryo CPU and an Adreno GPU. The device will also have 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While Razer did not have benchmark numbers, it did state that this SoC has quite a bit of power, coming in at two to three times the speed of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. If you think Razer mentioning that specific chip is kind of strange, it isn’t, and it’s actually a well-positioned jab toward Logitech, which is also releasing a gaming handheld but is using a Snapdragon 720G to power its unit. In addition, it will also have a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2400×1080.

The Razer Edge 5G is a system that comes with the console itself and a Razer Kishi V2 Pro. The Razer Kishi V2 Pro builds on the standard Razer Kishi V2, offering excellent physical controls, and will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack and advanced-haptic feedback. In addition to the powerful SoC, excellent display, and controls, the Razer Edge 5G will have a large, 5,000mAh battery to provide hours of gaming. It will offer access to over 1,000 games on launch, being able to take advantage of Android’s massive library of titles, along with services like Epic Games, Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), and Nvidia’s GeForce Now. Furthermore, the unit will also have access to PC titles through services like Steam Link, Moonlight, Parsec, and more.

While all of this is quite exciting, the only drawback is that the Razer Edge 5G is launching in 2023. Of course, it’s not like it’s coming toward the end of the year, but it will be available directly from Verizon stores in January. There will also be a Wi-Fi-only model that will be available directly from Razer. Unfortunately, neither Razer nor Verizon has announced pricing for the device.