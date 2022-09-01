The Razer Kishi v2 is now available for Apple iPhones

The Razer Kishi v2 was announced a few months ago, but at the time, it was only available for Android smartphone users. Now, Razer has announced the device for iPhones, giving iOS users a chance to experience an excellent mobile gaming controller. The Razer Kishi v2 is the successor to the original Razer Kishi that made its debut in 2020. It is a solid controller that can transform your smartphone into a portable gaming machine with excellent physical controls. There are several improvements over its predecessor, like its sliding support bridge, microswitch inputs, and expanded support for phones that are in cases.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

As for physical controls, the Kishi v2 has two analog clickable thumb-sticks, a d-pad, four input buttons, two triggers, two bumpers, and two programmable multifunction buttons. There is also a Menu, Option, Share, and Razer Nexus button. As mentioned before, the controller features an extendable bridge that allows compatibility with most modern iPhones. It’s easy to insert and remove, but at the same time, the bridge keeps the connected iPhone secure. Since the controller creates a direct connection with the iPhone, it eliminates input latency, giving users seamless control when playing games. If you’re worried about the phone’s battery, the controller offers passthrough charging, allowing you to play for hours while your iPhone stays topped up. Razer also offers in-depth support through its own Razer Nexus app. The app can download firmware updates and can also be used to customize the experience by remapping the controller’s multifunction buttons. You can also use the app to broadcast live streams using Facebook and YouTube.

The Razer Kishi v2 isn’t just for playing games on your iPhone, you can also take advantage of online gaming services like Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and other remote streaming platforms. If you’re not quite sure about the mobile gaming controller, it’s probably a good idea to take a look at our in-depth review of the Android version. The controller is compatible with iPhones that are running iOS 15.4 or later. The controller is available for purchase and can be picked up from the retailers below.