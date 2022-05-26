The Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition pays tribute to the iconic anime franchise

Realme is no stranger to coming up with dazzling special edition smartphones. Last year, the company released the Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Limited Edition, and it was sold out in no time. This year the company has teamed up with another iconic anime franchise: Naruto, to create the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition.

The Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition is essentially the regular GT Neo 3 150W version but comes with a fresh coat of paint and special packaging to match the theme of the famous anime. The phone flaunts a bold orange exterior inspired by Naruto’s iconic jumpsuit, with black accents running along the super-sized camera island. The red Uzumaki symbol in the middle is a nice touch. The phone comes inside a cool box that includes specially designed Naruto-themed cases, a charging brick, and a 10,000mAh power bank.

In addition to the special paint job, the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition also comes pre-loaded with Naruto wallpapers, icon packs, and special charging animations.

The phone only comes in a single memory variant: 12GB/256GB. It will go on sale in China starting May 31. Realme hasn’t confirmed if the phone will make its way to global markets.

As far as hardware is concerned, the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 8100 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. On the back, the phone flaunts a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 150W fast charging. Other notable highlights include dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6.

Would you like Realme to launch the Naruto edition Realme GT Neo 3 in other markets? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Realme China