If you spend time talking to most Linux enthusiasts, you'll get plenty of reasons why they use a particular flavor of the operating system. They'll tell you why it's better on the side of open-source software, without having their data sold for advertising purposes, and how wonderful alternatives to paid apps exist if you'd only look. I'm not going to tell you those things because, while they're not wrong, they're not my reasons for using Linux.

Every software package, operating system, or electronic device that I use is used as a tool. They're a thing to be used on the way towards a goal, and that's the mindset I approach open-source and closed-source OSes from. If I need Windows tools or macOS ones, I use those, but I'll not overlook Linux when deciding what I need, because many tasks are easier to accomplish (or at least easier to learn how to execute) on Linux.

That also means that the versatility of Linux and its many flavors is yet another tool in my belt, and I can pick the distribution that suits my needs. Building a gaming PC? Nobara or Bazzite are probably my first choices. Need to do something with servers or containers? Ubuntu is my first choice because it's well-documented, well-supported, and doesn't have the number of odd issues that pure Debian can encounter. Most distros function similarly under the hood (except NixOS), so I can adjust to them, instead of trying to make the OS adjust to me. It's just easier that way.

The plethora of options

Choice is good, okay? And freedom of choice is even better